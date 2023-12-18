Powerhouse Vocalist DURBIN Announces New ‘Screaming Steel’ Album For 2024!

Frontiers Music Srl has announced powerhouse vocalist James Durbin return for a multi-album deal under the moniker DURBIN.

The Santa Cruz, California native is set to unleash his latest heavy metal opus, ‘Screaming Steel,’ on February 16th, 2024 and today, DURBIN shares the title track along with a killer new video.

DURBIN’s signature vocal prowess and commanding stage presence have earned him praise from rock and metal legends such as Steven Tyler, Sammy Hagar, and Rob Halford. With four full-length albums to his name, DURBIN continues to evolve as an artist, pushing the boundaries of heavy metal while staying true to its roots.

Now, with the upcoming release of ‘Screaming Steel,’ James Durbin is poised to deliver another sonic assault. If you’re a fan of the classic sounds of Judas Priest, early DIO, ’80s Black Sabbath, and timeless US heavy metal, brace yourself for an intense musical experience. ‘Screaming Steel’ promises to resonate with heavy metal enthusiasts, drawing inspiration from the genre’s rich heritage while maintaining a contemporary edge.

Following the success of his label debut, ‘The Beast Awakens,’ which was released on February 12, 2021, DURBIN has solidified his place as a force to be reckoned with in the heavy metal scene. ‘The Beast Awakens’ showcased pure, unadulterated, headbanging heavy metal, drawing influences from classic ’80s heavy metal while forging a path uniquely his own. The album received acclaim from fans of the genre and marked a triumphant return for DURBIN.

James Durbin’s journey into the music industry gained widespread attention during his appearance on Season 10 of American Idol, where he fearlessly championed heavy metal. On the finale, he shared the stage with legendary metal icons Judas Priest for unforgettable renditions of “Livin’ After Midnight” and “Breaking the Law.”

Throughout his career, DURBIN has collaborated with an impressive array of musicians, including Stevie Wonder, Don Was, Zakk Wylde, Sheryl Crow, Tom Jones, Mick Marsof Mötley Crüe, Bob Babbitt of The Funk Brothers, and Steel Panther, among others.

Fans of heavy metal revivalists and classic heavy metal aficionados alike are in for a treat as DURBIN continues to unleash his metal prowess upon the world.

‘Screaming Steel’ Track List:

1) Made of Metal

2) Screaming Steel

3) Where They Stand

4) Hallows

5) Power of the Reaper

6) Blazing High

7) Beyond the Night

8) The Worshipper – 1897

9) Tear Them Down

10) Rebirth

11) Power of the Reaper (Acoustic Version) Bonus Track Japan