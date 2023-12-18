ROME RAMIREZ Announces His Departure From SUBLIME WITH ROME

Critically acclaimed rock band, Sublime with Rome has officially announced the future of the band.

Rome says: “After almost two remarkable decades, I am announcing my departure from Sublime with Rome at the close of 2024. The upcoming performances over the next year will allow us to reflect on countless incredible memories together!

Over the last 2 years I’ve been spending countless hours pouring my soul into my solo music, and the excitement to share these songs with you is building up! I’ve got some really big news that I can’t drop yet. Just wait!

Singing and playing guitar for this iconic band has been a lifetime opportunity and just flat out, absolutely epic. Carrying on the Sublime legacy has been a trust I’ll forever cherish.

This is only the beginning…”

ABOUT SUBLIME WITH ROME:

Sublime with Rome, the ska alternative rock group from California, was formed in 2010 by Rome Ramirez, Eric Wilson, and Bud Gaugh. With fan-favorite hits such as “Wrong Way”, “Santeria”, “Badfish”, “What I Got”, “Caress Me Down”, “40oz to Freedom” and many more, the band’s concerts are pure sing-along enjoyment from beginning to end.

The band released its debut album, Yours Truly, on July 12, 2011, and broke the top ten on the Billboard 200. The band previously toured in support of their hit 2019 album Blessings with singles “Wicked Heart” and “Light On” making a splash on alternative radio. Blessings is the band’s third studio album, and it was helmed by Rob Cavallo, the producer behind Green Day, My Chemical Romance, Linkin Park, and more. In 2020 Sublime With Rome dominated the rock and alternative music charts as well as headlining shows in sheds, amphitheaters, and major festivals worldwide. Last year, Sublime with Rome had an incredible tour with Incubus.

Sublime with Rome continues to make waves in 2023, having collaborated with Slightly Stoopid on “Cool & Collected,” the first new release from both groups in several years. A long overdue reunion of sorts, making the track was an especially meaningful project given Brad of Sublime first signed Slightly Stoopid to Skunk Records back in 1996. The group celebrated the release with a joint summer tour full of packed shows across 27 cities following a solo headlined sold-out show at Denver’s iconic Red Rocks.

There’s still much more ahead for the band before year’s end, as Sublime with Rome officially welcomed their new drummer, Cleveland-based Joe Tomino of Dub Trio.

Currently, Sublime with Rome has almost 261 million all-time streams, and over 642k monthly listeners on Spotify. This is in addition to the legacy statistics which include 8M monthly listeners. “Santeria” remains the top song with over 660,000,000 streams. This is followed by “What I Got” with 421,000,000+ streams and “Badfish” with 165,000,000 streams (stats via Spotify). Following Tangerine Skies, Sublime with Rome’s loyal audience can anticipate a new album coming in 2024 as recorded at Sonic Ranch.

