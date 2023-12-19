2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic To Air Exclusively On NHL on TNT January 1st, 2024!

NHL on TNT will be the exclusive U.S. home of the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic® on New Year’s Day, with simulcasts available on TruTV and Max. The League’s two newest clubs will go head-to-head, as Jack Eichel, Jonathan Marchessault and the 2023 Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights battle Brandon Tanev, Matty Beniers and the Seattle Kraken on Monday, January 1 at 3 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners.

Kenny Albert will provide play-by-play for the outdoor matchup alongside commentary from Eddie Olczyk, with Brian Boucher at ice level. TNT will give viewers unprecedented access throughout the Winter Classic, including on-ice interviews from Darren Pang and additional reporting throughout T-Mobile Park from Jackie Redmond.

Coverage of the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic® will begin at 2 p.m. with an hour-long NHL on TNT Face Off Presented by Verizon pregame show live from T-Mobile Park. Host Liam McHugh?will be joined by analysts Wayne Gretzky, Paul Bissonnette and Anson Carter. The studio crew will return for intermission coverage and a 30-minute postgame show.

Breakaway Fan Event

The fan-focused NHL on TNT and B/R Open Ice Breakaway event will return for the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic at the Hatback Bar & Grille at The Boxyard in Seattle. Doors open at 9 a.m. PT/Noon ET with musical performances by acclaimed Seattle band The Head and the Heart and multi-platinum artists Fitz and the Tantrums.

In addition to the concerts, fans can participate in a variety of hockey-themed experiences, including The Hatty Challenge presented by AstraZeneca, which benefits The V Foundation in support of Hockey Fights Cancer™. Other activities include a Winter Classic-themed shareable photo moment presented by Discover, B/R Open Ice’s Fish Toss, where fans can win B/R swag, as well as a Slapshot Challenge. Rounding out the experience is a Relax & Recharge Lounge, custom ice sculptures, food and drink for purchase and premium giveaways. Fans can also catch the on-ice action at the official Watch Party, presented by B/R Sports on Max.

NHL on TNT Action Continues Wednesday, Dec. 20 & Wednesday, Dec. 27

In addition to Winter Classic, NHL on TNT live game coverage will continue Wednesday, Dec. 20 with Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals hosting Brock Nelson and the New York Islanders at 7:30 p.m., followed by Beniers and the Kraken in the City of Angels, facing off against Anze Kopitar and the Los Angeles Kings at 10 p.m.

Then on Wednesday, Dec. 27, Brad Marchand and the 2023 Presidents’ Trophy-Winning Boston Bruins take on Tage Thompson and the Buffalo Sabres at 7:30 p.m. on TNT.