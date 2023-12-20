Sam Raimi’s Cult Classic DARKMAN Set For Collector’s Edition Blu-ray and LE Steelbook Release In February 2024!

Experience Sam Raimi’s classic masterpiece as you’ve never seen it before! On February 20, 2024, SCREAM FACTORY™ will unleash DARKMAN Collector’s Edition 4K UHD™+ Blu-ray™ combo pack and DARKMAN Limited Edition SteelBook (2-Disc 4K UHD™+ Blu-ray™). Available for the first time being released in 4K UHD format, this highly anticipated release features new 4K restoration from the original camera negative in Dolby Vision approved by visionary Director Sam Raimi and Director of Photography Bill Pope, and comes loaded with new audio commentary by filmmaker Josh Ruben (Scare Me, Werewolves Within) and special bonus content on Blu-ray.

Oscar® nominee and Golden Globe Awards winner Liam Neeson (Schindler’s List, Taken) and Oscar® winner Frances McDormand (Fargo, Nomadland ) star in Darkman – the explosive, action-packed thriller from director Sam Raimi (the Spider-Man trilogy).

Dr. Peyton Westlake (Neeson) is on the verge of realizing a major breakthrough in the creation of synthetic skin when his laboratory is blown up by gangsters. Having been burned beyond recognition and forever altered by an experimental medical procedure, Westlake becomes known as Darkman, assuming alternate identities in his quest for revenge and a new life with his former love (McDormand).

Also starring Colin Friels (Dark City), Larry Drake (Dr. Giggles), Danny Hicks (Evil Dead 2), and Nicholas Worth (Swamp Thing), DARKMAN is “a frenetic funhouse ride that has you laughing and screaming at the same time” (The Washington Post)!

DARKMAN 4K UHD + BLU-RAY™

DISC 1 (4K UHD):

NEW 4K Restoration From The Original Camera Negative In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible) Approved by Director Sam Raimi And Director Of Photography Bill Pope

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

NEW Audio Commentary With Filmmaker And Darkman Superfan Josh Ruben

Audio Commentary With Bill Pope

DISC 2 (BLU-RAY):

NEW 4K Transfer From The Original Camera Negative Approved By Sam Raimi And Bill Pope

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

NEW Audio Commentary With Josh Ruben

Audio Commentary With Bill Pope

NEW Deleted Scenes

“Dissecting Darkman” – An Interview With Actor Liam Neeson

Interview With Actor Frances McDormand

“The Name Is Durant” – An Interview With Actor Larry Drake

“The Face Of Revenge” – Interview With Makeup Designer Tony Gardner

“Henchman Tales” – Interviews with Actors Danny Hicks and Dan Bell

“Dark Design” – An Interview With Production Designer Randy Ser And Art Director Philip Dagort

Vintage “Making-Of” Featurette – Featuring Interviews With Sam Raimi, Liam Neeson, Frances McDormand, And More…

Vintage Interviews With Sam Raimi, Liam Neeson And Frances McDormand

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Still Galleries – Posters And Production Stills, Behind The Scenes, Make-Up Effects And Storyboards