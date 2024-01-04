Comedian ERIC ANDRÉ Returns To ADULT SWIM In January With “Eric André Live Near Broadway”

Eric André will bring his anarchic comedy show “Eric André Live Near Broadway” to Adult Swim Thursday, January 18 at midnight ET/PT. Featuring André’s lo-fi brand of late-night entertainment and punk rock comedy, his performance at Terminal 5 in New York City was filmed for the half-hour special, and includes guest appearances from Emmy® and Tony® winning actor Billy Porter alongside fan-favorite characters The Grim Reaper and The Fridge Keeper.

“We’re spilling ranch-covered nightmares across America, and now we’re entering your home thanks to Adult Swim,” said André.

A staple of Adult Swim programming since it first debuted in 2012, the sixth season of “The Eric Andre Show” premiered on Adult Swim last year.

André and Mike Rosenstein serve as Executive Producers. “Eric André Live Near Broadway” will also be available the next day on Max.

About Adult Swim

Adult Swim is the leader in adult animation and #1 destination for young adults for over fifteen years, offering critically acclaimed, award-winning original and acquired series such as “Rick and Morty,” “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal,”?“The Eric Andre Show,” “SMILING FRIENDS,” “Unicorn: Warriors Eternal” and “My Adventures with Superman.” Fan favorite anime block, Toonami, airs on Saturday nights and has expanded beyond acquisitions, producing original series including “Housing Complex C,” “Uzumaki,” “Lazarus” and “FLCL.” Adult Swim airs nightly from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. (ET/PT) on its linear channel and reaches fans via Max. Connect with Adult Swim on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. Subscribe to Adult Swim on YouTube.