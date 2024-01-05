“MAMA JUNE: FAMILY CRISIS” Set To Premiere In February 2024

WE tv, AMC Networks’ destination for compelling unscripted television, today announced the highly anticipated return of Mama June: Family Crisis. The family faces their biggest challenges and triumphs yet as Alana crosses the graduation stage; Mama continues to conquer her past mistakes and Pumpkin does everything in her power to keep it all together. The new season premieres Friday, February 9 at 9pm ET/PT on WE tv and will be available on popular AMC Networks streamer ALLBLK every Tuesday.

This season, Anna is hit with a devastating cancer diagnosis – stage 4 adrenal carcinoma – forcing her to undergo aggressive treatment. The family must rally to care for Anna and her daughters during this challenging time while navigating their own next steps.

Alana hit a milestone becoming the second person in her family to ever be accepted to college. Will she have the courage to move across the country and pursue her dreams? Will she do it solo or wait for her boyfriend’s legal troubles to settle? With life changing decisions on the horizon, Alana takes a closer look at her finances. Sadly, she discovers most of the money she’s earned over the years is gone, leading her to question June, who managed her account. It’s quite the heavy load for an eighteen-year-old who is also watching her sister battle cancer.

Meanwhile, June is adjusting to married life with Justin, however, she’s been at her daughter’s side and attempting to make up for lost time with her girls. Pumpkin and Josh are still living with four little ones who are keeping them up all night, while trying to find their purpose as Pumpkin continues to step deeper into the role of Mama-in-Chief.

Mama June: Family Crisis is produced for WE tv by Thinkfactory Media, an ITV America company, and executive produced by Adam Reed, Adam Freeman, Tim Cohen-Laurie, Erin Richards and Moriah Muse. Angela Molloy SVP, Development and Original Production, Unscripted executive produces for WE tv. Gina Rodriguez is also executive producer.

Season Advisory: Please note, this new season of Mama June: Family Crisis, premiering in February 2024, was filmed from May–November 2023, documenting Anna’s stage four adrenal carcinoma diagnosis and her subsequent aggressive treatment, as her family rallied by her side. The family suffered a devastating loss in late 2023 with Anna’s passing, which occurred after production of these episodes.