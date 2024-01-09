‘The Muppet Movie’ Returns To Theaters In June In Celebration of 45th Anniversary!

2024 is shaping up to be an amazing year to soak in some retro-cinema! Fathom Events’ Big Screen Classics has announced the addition of “The Muppet Movie” to the 2024 film series line-up. The beloved movie returns to celebrate its 45th anniversary in theaters nationwide on Sunday, June 2 and Monday, June 3.

Following massive global success with the television hit “The Muppet Show,” which at its height aired in more than 100 countries around the world, Muppets creator Jim Henson took a huge creative risk to have the characters star in their first motion picture. The result, “The Muppet Movie,” directed by James Frawley, proved to be an enormous box-office hit. The film also charmed critics and received an Academy Award® nomination for “The Rainbow Connection,” the film’s iconic theme song with music and lyrics by Paul Williams and Kenneth Ascher.

The film stars Kermit (performed by Henson), Miss Piggy and Fozzie Bear (performed by Frank Oz), Gonzo (performed by Dave Goelz) and his chicken Camilla (performed by Jerry Nelson), Scooter (performed by Richard Hunt), and Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem as they embark on a road trip to Hollywood where fame and fortune beckons, driven only by hope, dreams and a wisecracking bear.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theater locations are subject to change).