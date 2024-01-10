THE CULT Commence 40th Anniversary Celebration With Live Performance on The Howard Stern Show

The iconic rock band, The Cult, has officially kicked off their 40th-anniversary celebration with an exclusive interview and performance on The Howard Stern Show‘s January 12 episode. You can catch the episode on Sirius XM’s Howard 101 channel at 7 pm EST and PST.

This particular date holds profound significance for both Howard Stern and The Cult. Howard Stern, the legendary media personality, is celebrating his 70th birthday on this occasion. Additionally, it marks the anniversary of Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy’s announcement of their transition from Death Cult to The Cult, a pivotal moment conveyed through the UK’s Tube TV on January 13, 1984.

In a spontaneous broadcast during the summer, Howard Stern, surrounded by notable friends, engaged each guest in selecting their favorite song. Notably, Stern himself chose the band’s timeless track, “She Sells Sanctuary,” for a surprise DJ spot on his own Howard 100 station.

As the year unfolds, The Cult plans to unveil further details pertaining to their 40th-anniversary celebrations. Fans can anticipate a series of announcements throughout 2024, promising exciting events and retrospectives that pay homage to the enduring legacy of this seminal band. Stay tuned for more updates on this milestone celebration as The Cult continues to make their mark on the world of rock music.

