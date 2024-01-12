HOOBASTANK Cover Of Rod Stewart’s “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?”

Hoobastank’s sophomore album The Reason, which included the massive single of the same name, officially celebrated 20 years in December, an album embedded into pop culture history. The anniversary was also celebrated with a special edition vinyl, including reimagined album artwork. The forest green vinyl included a never-before-heard cover of Rod Stewart’s iconic track “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” and was recorded in the studio at the same time of The Reason recording. The LP also contains four never-before-seen Polaroids taken by legendary rock music photographer Kevin Estrada of the band members from 2003.

Dan Estrin of Hoobastank shares, “We are extremely excited about The Reason 20 year anniversary with our cover of Rod Stewart’s ‘Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?.’ Back when we made the record, we started recording the song but never fully completed it. So we shelved it for 20 years. In 2023 we finally pulled it out, dusted it off and finished it! We are thrilled to share it with YOU.”

The anniversary album is now available across all digital streaming platforms, check it out HERE!

To celebrate this milestone, Hoobastank performed the album in its entirety, along with some fan favorites from other albums, at an intimate show in Los Angeles, CA on December 11th at The Echo.

After officially celebrating 20 years of The Reason, Hoobastank vocalist Doug Robb adds, “Twenty years ago, never in our wildest dreams did we expect to be talking about, much less playing shows to celebrate, the 20th anniversary of The Reason album. Over the years, everything I can think of has already been said about this album, what it’s meant to us as a band and to our fans, and the impact it’s had on music and pop culture. After all has been said, we are just left with an overwhelming sense of gratitude to everyone for the years of support and love. We are so fortunate, thankful and take nothing for granted.”

Despite “The Reason” turning 20 this year, the song continues to connect with early supporters as well as a whole new generation of fans two decades later. In fact, the band just celebrated a major milestone as the official music video for the song surpassed 1 Billion views on YouTube, elevating the band into the exclusive billions club among some other great artists.

In recent years, Hoobastank has had a resurgence back into the mainstream through TikTok and hit TV shows. The viral success of the #NotAPerfectPerson trend on TikTok brought new attention to the hit single: the hashtag currently has over 962 million views and the song has been used in over 268k posts. When Netflix’s hit show Beef gained major popularity in 2023, the show featured Hoobastank’s “The Reason,” which resulted in the song re-entering the iTunes Rock charts and appearing on Shazam’s US Top 200, the most Shazamed tracks in the United States. Because of this mainstream attention and a newer generation of music fans finding the catalog of the band, they are clocking in at over 9 million monthly listeners and 2 million followers on Spotify. “Crawling in The Dark” has 130 million streams on the platform, while “The Reason” has over 920 million and is well on its way to hitting 1 Billion. In 2023 alone, Hoobastank’s catalog achieved 234M streams on Spotify.

