BUSH Announces Dates For ‘Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour’

GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-Platinum rockers BUSH are celebrating the band’s 30th anniversary with an extensive North American headline tour. BUSH – Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour will kick off on July 26 in Bend, OR and include shows at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ (August 21) and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles (September 15). Most of the dates will be produced by Live Nation.

Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox will be the special guests on all dates. Additional guests will be announced.

An artist ticket presale will begin today, January 16, at 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT. VIP Packages will be available alongside the start of the artist presale. General on-sale tickets will be available on Friday, January 19, at 10:00 AM local time. For itinerary, visit https://bushofficial.com/tour. See below for itinerary.

In order to make attendance possible for fans of every budget, a limited amount of tickets in participating markets will be as low as $19.94 (before taxes and fees), a nod to the 1994 release of BUSH’s debut album, Sixteen Stone.

Tune in tonight to see BUSH perform a special version of “Glycerine” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Tomorrow, January 17, lead singer Gavin Rossdale, will appear on NBC’s “TODAY.”

With over 24 million records sold, 1 billion streams and a procession of No. 1 singles, the band—comprising Gavin Rossdale (vocals, guitar), Chris Traynor (guitar), Corey Britz (bass) and Nik Hughes (drums)—stand tall as rock outliers whose imprint only widens as the years pass. Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023 (Round Hill Records), their first-ever greatest hits collection, provides an expansive view of their incredible legacy with 21 tracks spanning nearly 30 years—from their breakthrough hit, “Everything’s Zen,” to their latest single, “Nowhere To Go But Everywhere,” which is already within the Top 20 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Listen to Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023 HERE.

Watch the official video for “Nowhere to Go But Everywhere” HERE.

Purchase Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023 vinyl HERE.

Bush – Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour

With special guests Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox. Additional guests to be announced.

7/26 / Bend, OR / Hayden Homes Amphitheater

7/27 / Airway Heights, WA / BECU Live at Northern Quest

7/29 / Great Falls, MT / Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena – Montana State Fair

7/31 / West Valley City, UT / USANA Amphitheatre

8/1 / Denver, CO / Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

8/3 / La Crosse, WI / Copeland Park*

8/4 / Indianapolis, IN / Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

8/6 / Cedar Rapids, IA / McGrath Amphitheatre

8/7 / Chicago, IL / Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8/9 / Nashville, TN / Nashville Municipal Auditorium

8/10 / Maryland Heights, MO / Saint Louis Music Park

8/13 / Cleveland, OH / Jacobs Pavilion*

8/14 / Cincinnati, OH / Riverbend Music Center

8/16 / Sterling Heights, MI / Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

8/17 / Lewiston, NY / Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater

8/19 / Toronto, ON / Budweiser Stage

8/21 / Holmdel, NJ / PNC Bank Arts Center

8/23 / Atlantic City, NJ / Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

8/24 / Boston, MA / Leader Bank Pavilion

8/26 / Charlotte, NC / Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/27 / Raleigh, NC / Red Hat Amphitheater

8/29 / Jacksonville, FL / Daily’s Place

8/30 / Hollywood, FL / Hard Rock Live

9/1 / Atlanta, GA / Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Par

9/4 / San Antonio, TX / Freeman Coliseum

9/5 / Houston, TX / 713 Music Hall

9/7 / Durant, OK / Choctaw Casino

9/8 / Dallas, TX / Dos Equis Pavilion

9/11 / Las Vegas, NV / Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

9/13 / San Diego, CA / Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

9/14 / Phoenix, AZ / Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

9/15 / Los Angeles, CA / Greek Theatre