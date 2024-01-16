KIM DRACULA Announces ‘America’s Gradual Decline In Morale Tour’

Today, recording artist Kim Dracula announced their America’s Gradual Decline In Morale Tour, in support of their debut album, A Gradual Decline In Morale. Listen to the album here. Produced by Live Nation, the 14-date tour kicks off on Saturday, March 9 in Philadelphia, PA at Brooklyn Bowl, with stops in New York, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Portland, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up on Friday, March 29 in San Diego at The Observatory.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, January 16. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, January 19 at 10 AM local time at kimdracula.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the America’s Gradual Decline In Morale Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today at 11 AM ET until Thursday, January 18 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

AMERICA’S GRADUAL DECLINE IN MORALE TOUR 2024 DATES:

Sat Mar 09 — Philadelphia, PA — Brooklyn Bowl

Sun Mar 10 — New York, NY — Irving Plaza

Tue Mar 12 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues

Thu Mar 14 — Detroit, MI — St Andrew’s Hall

Sat Mar 16 — Minneapolis, MN — Varsity Theater

Sun Mar 17 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues

Mon Mar 18 — St. Louis, MO — Delmar Hall

Wed Mar 20 — Denver, CO — Summit Music Hall

Fri Mar 22 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot

Sun Mar 24 — Portland, OR — Revolution Hall

Mon Mar 25 — Seattle, WA — Neumos

Wed Mar 27 — San Francisco, CA — The Fillmore

Thu Mar 28 — Los Angeles, CA — The Regent Theater

Fri Mar 29 — San Diego, CA — The Observatory

