80s Slasher FUNERAL HOME To Makes Its Blu-ray Debut In February!

It’ll have you screaming for morning… This February 6, the 80s slasher film Funeral Home will arrive in Blu-Ray™ for the first time from Scream Factory™. Funeral Home (Special Edition) will treat fans to a new HD transfer of the film, with a bevy of extras including new interviews with actor Lesleh Donaldson as well as select filmmakers.

Fans ordering the Blu-Ray™ from ScreamFactory.com will get an Exclusive 18” x 24” Rolled Poster featuring the original theatrical artwork while supplies last.

Official Synopsis: Young and easily frightened 16-year-old Heather (Lesleh Donaldson, Happy Birthday to Me) is called to stay with her grandmother in the hopes of helping her turn an old funeral home into a bed-and-breakfast. But strange happenings and unexplained murders around the home quickly makes this vacation spot a “dead-and-breakfast” – with no answers in sight as to who or what is causing all the death. It is up to Heather to investigate all the eerie and creepy corners of the former funeral home to unlock a decades old secret – but will she survive to solve the mysteries.

Special Features:

NEW Audio Commentary With Film Historians Jason Pichonsky And Paul Corupe

NEW Isolated Score Selections & Audio Interview With Music Historian Douglass Fake

NEW Audio Interviews With Actor Lesleh Donaldson, First Assistant Director Ray Sager, And Production Assistant Shelley Allen

NEW “Secrets & Shadows” – Interview With Director Of Photography Mark Irwin

NEW “Dead & Breakfast” – Interviews With Art Director Susan Longmire And Set Assistant Elinor Galbraith

NEW “Family Owned & Operated” – Interview With Brian Allen, President Of Premier Drive-In Theatres

NEW Original Filming Location Footage

Theatrical Trailer

Video Trailer

TV Spots

Radio Spots

Still Gallery