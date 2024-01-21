ALIEN ANT FARM To Release ‘~mAntras~’ Album In April!

Iconic rockers ALIEN ANT FARM have unveiled their latest musical creation titled “So Cold.” The choice of the track’s title aptly reflects the band’s period of musical dormancy. Catering to devoted fans who have been with them from the start, the song features the timeless guitar riffs that guide listeners into an electrifying chorus. This enticing preview is part of their forthcoming album, ~mAntras~, scheduled for release on April 26, 2024.

~mAntras~ comes after a decade-long hiatus and finds the band re-energized and ready to take on the world. As the band says in a joint statement “the new album might not be for the faint of heart, but it might be for the heart broken…” The newest installment of songs flexes moments of intricate metal, to haunting acoustic ballads that might make Ray Lamontagne shiver. The band continues “If you’re an Alien Ant Farm fan true and true, you won’t be disappointed, and if you’re just a visitor from another planet, we hope you enjoyed your extra terrestrial visit.”

Alien Ant Farm is confirmed to perform at Welcome To Rockville 2024 with the likes of Foo Fighters, Evanescence, Disturbed, Slipknot, FLYLEAF and more. The band will also perform in Ashland, KY on June 8 at Paramount Arts Center. Tickets are available at https://alienantfarm.com/

Stream “So Cold” here: https://orcd.co/aafsocold

Pre-order and Pre-save ~mAntras~ here: https://orcd.co/mantras

ABOUT ALIEN ANT FARM

The SoCal alt-metal foursome Alien Ant Farm formed in 1996 with the raging singer/songwriter Dryden Mitchell, guitarist Terry Corso, bassist Tye Zamora, and drummer Mike Cosgrove. All were bored with their day jobs and sought something else to break them from corporate norms. Music allowed them to freely express themselves, and a friendship was born. They independently released their quirky debut, Greatest Hits, toward the end of the ’90s and soon enough noise surrounded the band. It won the award for Best Independent Album at the 1999 L.A. Music Awards.

Two years later they made their major-label introduction with ANThology, issued in March 2001. Debut single “Smooth Criminal” was a funky metal mix of Michael Jackson’s original song, and pop kids of the TRL generation loved it. The song hit number one on the modern rock charts, and the album eventually went platinum. The song was recently profiled with the Los Angeles Times as it went viral again in 2022.

Alien Ant Farm is vocalist Dryden Mitchell, guitarist Terry M. Corso, drummer Mike Cosgrove and bassist Timmy Pee. They have released five studio albums, and have sold over 5 million units worldwide.

Follow Alien Ant Farm:

Website: https://alienantfarm.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/alienantfarmofficial

Tiktok: www.tiktok.com/@alienantfarmofficial

Facebook: www.facebook.com/alienantfarm