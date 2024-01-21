ORGY To Celebrate 25 Years of ‘Candyass’ Album On New Tour and Vinyl Release!

ORGY are set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their iconic ‘Candyass’ album with a new vinyl release and tour. Co-headlining with COLD, the highly-anticipated U.S. tour is set to kick off on April 11, 2023.

“Hey guys, I’m excited to announce our upcoming tour with Orgy, Cold, Horizon Theory, and I Ya Toyah. We will be headed out in April and May. So make sure to get your tickets early, so you get a chance to come check all of us out. It’s been a minute since Orgy has done a full tour, so I couldn’t be happier about that. We will be playing new songs as well as tons of your favorite classic Orgy songs, as we have just released, both Candyass (25 years ), and Vapor Transmission on vinyl. Everyone in the band is crazy excited about the tour, so I can assure you, it will be well worth the price of admission! Hope to see all of you at the shows! Peace and Love.” – Jay Gordon

Orgy was the first act signed by Korn’s Jonathan Davis to his Elementree imprint, and the move paid off right away with their 1998 debut, which went Top 30 and scored a huge hit with its cover of New Order’s “Blue Monday.” Somehow, though, this enduring late-‘90s favorite has eluded a vinyl release…till now! With the full cooperation of the band, we’ve had it remastered for vinyl (by Mike Milchner of Sonic Vision) and placed this platter inside a beautiful gatefold jacket. Clear with red and yellow swirl pressing.

Orgy welcomed the new millennium with another smash album replete with sci-fi themes appropriate to the epochal period of its release (and no doubt influenced by the previous year’s unveiling of The Matrix). Our debut vinyl issue includes the bonus track “The Spectrum” that only appeared on the first 1,000 copies of the CD, and comes in a dazzling gatefold jacket. Remastered for vinyl by Mike Milchner of Sonic Vision, and pressed in red and yellow “plasma” vinyl.

Orgy's 'Candyass' on vinyl Orgy's 'Vapor Transmission' on vinyl

Pre-order 'Candyass' here:

https://realgonemusic.com/products/orgy-candyass-lp?_pos=1&_sid=eb45cca46&_ss=r

Pre-order 'Vapor Transmission 'here:

https://realgonemusic.com/products/orgy-vapor-transmission-lp?_pos=2&_sid=eb45cca46&_ss=r

“Cold is excited to be back out on the road with Orgy this Spring on our Co-headline tour for their anniversary of the album Candyass. That album has always been a staple record for an era of music that changed the landscape for things to come in our genre. Looking forward to being a part of the celebration!” – Scooter Ward

TOUR DATES

4/11/2024 – Chicago, IL – The Bottom Lounge

4/12/2024 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop

4/13/2024 – Des Moines, IA – Lefty’s Live Music

4/14/2024 – Sioux City, IA – The Marquee

4/16/2024 – Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep

4/17/2024 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

4/19/2024 – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s

4/20/2024 – Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

4/22/2024 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

4/23/2024 – West Hollywood, CA – Whisky a Go Go

4/24/2024 – Fresno, CA – Fulton 55

4/25/2024 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

4/26/2024 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

4/27/2024 – Scottsdale, AZ – Pub Rock Live

4/28/2024- Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

4/30/2024 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

5/1/2024 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

5/2/2024 – Dallas, TX – Trees

5/3/2024 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar

5/4/2024 – Shreveport, LA – Strange Brew

5/6/2024 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

5/7/2024 – Tallahassee, FL – Legacy At The Riverfront

5/8/2024 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

5/9/2024 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville @ Daytona Speedway

5/10/2024 – Greenville, SC – Radio Room

5/11/2024 – Knoxville, TN – The Concourse

5/12/2024 – Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

5/14/2024 – Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s

5/15/2024 – Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz

5/16/2024 – New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre

5/17/2024 – Allentown, PA – Maingate Nightclub

5/18/2024 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

5/19/2024 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

5/21/2024 – Syracuse, NY – The Song & Dance

5/22/2024 – Warrendale, PA – Jergel’s

5/23/2024 – Covington, KY – Madison Theater

5/24/2024 – Columbus, OH – The King of Clubs

5/25/2024 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club