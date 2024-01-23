POP 2000 TOUR Featuring Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, BBMAK, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO Return With 2024 U.S. Tour!

On the heels of a highly acclaimed 2023 tour, the “Pop 2000 Tour” hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC will return in 2024 with a 26-city run starting in March. The lineup of platinum hit-making pop stars includes O-Town, BBMAK, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO, who will perform some of the era’s iconic hits such as “Summer Girls,” “All or Nothing,” and “Bye, Bye Bye.”

The tour will kick off March 9 in St. Lucie, FL, at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center before hitting cities such as Phoenix, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, and Detroit. The 26-date trek will wrap up July 14 at the House of Blues in Cleveland, OH.

Reflecting on last year’s successful “Pop 2000 Tour” run and the excitement surrounding the upcoming, the head of Universal Attractions Agency’s Pop & Rock department, Matt Rafal, said: “We’re heading into our sixth summer of the “Pop 2000 Tour,” and we couldn’t be more excited. The chemistry between these five acts proved special in 2023, and we’re looking forward to hitting many new markets this year with this lineup.”

2024 Pop 2000 Tour Dates

Mar 09 – Port St. Lucie, FL – Midflorida Event Center

Apr 04 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre

Apr 05 – Las Vegas, NV – TBA

Apr 06 – Vista, CA – Moonlight Amphitheatre

Apr 07 – Garden Grove, CA – Garden Amp

Apr 12 – Des Plaines, IL – The Des Plaines Theatre

Apr 13 – Marion, IL – Marion Cultural and Civic Center

Apr 19 – Plano, TX – Legacy Hall

Apr 20 – Cedar Park, TX – Haute Spot

Apr 21 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Selena Auditorium

May 03 – Mt Pocono, PA – Mount Airy Casino Resort

Jun 01 – Duluth, GA – Duluth SummerStage Concert Series

Jun 07 – Sheboygan, WI – Stefanie H. Weill Center for the Performing Arts

Jun 08 – Waterloo, IA – TBA

Jun 09 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Jun 22 – South Boston, VA – TBA

Jun 27 – Hampton Beach, NH – Bernie’s Beach Bar

Jun 28 – Schenectady, NY – Rivers Casino

Jun 29 – Paramus, NJ – TBA

Jun 30 – Hyannis, MA – Cape Cod Melody Tent

Jul 05 – Renfro Valley, KY – New Barn Theatre

Jul 06 – Beaver Dam, KY – Beaver Dam Amphitheatre

Jul 11 – Pickerington, OH – Picktown Palooza

Jul 12 – Marietta, OH – Adelphia Summer Concert Series

Jul 13 – Wyandotte, MI – District 142

Jul 14 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Artist lineups may vary by city. Visit https://pop2000tour.com or check local listings for more info.

About the Artists:

Chris Kirkpatrick is an American singer, dancer, actor, and voice actor best known for his work as a founding member of the pop group *NSYNC. As a voice actor, he has worked on numerous kids’ shows, including voicing Chip Skylark’s character on “The Fairly Oddparents.” In 2022, he competed in Season 3 of “Celebrity Big Brother” and “The Masked Singer.”

O-Town’s story began in 1999, when “Making the Band” chronicled the rise to success of O-Town throughout three seasons of the series on both ABC and MTV. The group’s first two full-length albums included #1 singles, “Liquid Dreams” and “All or Nothing” and the Top 40 hit “We Fit Together.” “All or Nothing” was nominated for Song of the Year at the Radio Music Awards in 2001.

BBMAK was originally formed in 1997, and BBMAK (Mark Barry, Christian Burns, and Stephen McNally) is officially “Back Here” after a 15-year hiatus. The multi-platinum-selling English pop group has sold more than three million albums and had hit singles worldwide before disbanding in 2003. Best known for their self-penned infectious guitar-driven hits “Back Here,” “Out of My Heart,” and “The Ghost of You and Me,” BBMAK was one of the few bands during the pop explosion of the early 2000s to play their own instruments and write their own songs. Billboard recently named “Back Here” the 9th greatest boy band song of all time.

LFO burst onto the scene in 1999 with the #1 smash hit “Summer Girls,” followed by another top-five hit in “Girl on TV” and the top-ten hit “Every Other Time.” Today, lone surviving member Brad Fischetti keeps the name of LFO alive, performing the songs to fans, new and old.