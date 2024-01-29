LIL JON To Launch New Season of ‘Lil Jon Wants To Do What?’ This February On HGTV!

Lil Jon, the GRAMMY Award®-winning producer, rapper and DJ turned innovative home renovator, will team up with popular designer Anitra Mecadon to take skeptical homeowners out of their design comfort zones in fresh episodes of Lil Jon Wants To Do What? premiering on HGTV beginning Monday, Feb. 12, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The series, which attracted more than 12.7 million total viewers in its freshman run, will showcase Lil Jon as he lights up boring homes with his startlingly unconventional renovation ideas. In each episode, Lil Jon and Anitra will push his bold creative vision to new heights, maxing out homes with over-the-top features that wow homeowners and fans alike.

During the premiere, Lil Jon and Anitra will meet Kevin and Deja, entrepreneurs from Las Vegas who want to splurge on a major upgrade for their new Atlanta home in time for their dream wedding. Racing against the clock, Jon and Anitra will go all in to transform the home’s lower level into a full-blown Vegas experience complete with a night club, game room, bowling alley and cocktail bar. In future episodes, Lil Jon and Anitra will transform a family’s basement into the ultimate kid zone that includes a jungle gym, foam pit and a fully decked out DJ space painted by a local graffiti artist; and they’ll meet a single dad who wishes to turn a rundown houseboat into a luxe home on the water cool enough that his college-age kids will want to come visit.

Fans are invited to connect with Lil Jon Wants To Do What? on HGTV’s digital platforms by following@HGTV and #LilJonWantsToDoWhat on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, TikTok and Threads for additional show content and updates.

Fans also can follow Lil Jon (@liljon) and Anitra (@anitramecadon) on Instagram. Season one of the series is available to stream on Max®.

Lil Jon Wants To Do What? is produced by North South Television.