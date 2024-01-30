‘A Conversation with Larry David’ Live Events Announced For DC and Boston!

Writer, producer, and legendary comedian Larry David will be bringing A Conversation with Larry David live and on stage to Washington, DC at The Anthem on March 29 and Boston, MA at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on April 1.

Joined by a moderator, the Live Nation-produced event will feature an informal discussion about his time on Seinfeld, Curb, and everything in between.

This comes on the heels of HBO’S announcement that Season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm, airing on Sunday, April 4, will be its final season.

“Hi everyone! It’s Larry. I’m really looking forward to seeing you all. Just so you know, I’ve recently had plastic surgery on my face and the doctor, who everyone raved about, totally botched it, leaving me devoid of all expression. So if I seem more sour than usual, that’s the reason, but don’t let it stop you from having fun!” – Larry David

Tickets go on presale beginning Wednesday, January 31st at 10am local and general sale starts Friday, February 2nd at 10AM local at Ticketmaster.com.

ABOUT LARRY DAVID:

Larry David co-created “Seinfeld,” which debuted in 1989 and ran for nine seasons. As head writer and executive producer, the pressure of delivering a weekly show led to his abuse of anabolic steroids, which contributed to his ill-temper and shrunken testicles. In 1999, HBO aired his one hour special, “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which spawned the series. In it, he plays an incredibly gifted, loveable writer who spreads bonhomie and good cheer to everyone fortunate enough to encounter him. During one of “Curb’s” many long hiatuses, David created two new shows, “Girls” and “Orange is the New Black.” To better understand the motivation of his female characters, he began cross-dressing and moved into the Barbizon Hotel for Women. He was evicted after his true identity was uncovered when he evacuated naked from a fire started by his roommate who forgot to unplug her curling iron. After a spiritual sabbatical in Poland, he returned to the US in 2009 to star in Woody Allen’s comedy, “Whatever Works.” The movie garnered David the prestigious Gottlieb Award for “Best Actor with No Training and No Idea What He Was Doing.” Then in 2013, he co-wrote and starred in the HBO Films’ comedy, “Clear History,” elevating him to cult hero status amongst illiterates and diabetics. In 2015, he made his Broadway debut at the Cort Theater as an actor and playwright in “Fish in the Dark,” which he penned over a three-day span while sitting on the toilet. The play broke all Broadway records for most coughing by an audience during a performance. He’s currently pursuing his real estate license and can be contacted through the Inland Empire branch of “Century 21.”