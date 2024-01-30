THE RING COLLECTION 4K UHD Set For Release On March 19 Via Scream Factory!

Attention horror fans! —“Before you die, you see…” The Ring Collection comes to haunt home entertainment shelves in a 4K UHD + Blu-Ray™ set available on March 19, 2024 from Scream Factory™. The scary-good collection comes packed in a four-disc set with bonus features and a new 4K transfer supervised by Director Gore Verbinski.

Fans who order from ShoutFactory.com franchise will get an Exclusive 18” x 24” Rolled Poster featuring our brand new artwork while supplies last.

The cursed-videotape horror franchise features a star studded cast including Naomi Watts, Martin Henderson, Brian Cox and Daveigh Chase. Massively beloved by genre fans, the first of the trilogy was a remake influenced by Hideo Nakata’s successful 1998 Ring film adaptation, which is based on the 1991 Japanese novel of the same name by Koji Suzuki.

THE RING | Synopsis

This cinematic thrill ride will keep you on the edge of your seat, from the stunning opening to the astonishing conclusion! It begins as just another urban legend – the whispered tale of a nightmarish videotape that causes anyone who watches it to die seven days later. But when four teenagers all meet with mysterious deaths exactly one week after watching just such a tape, investigative reporter Rachel Keller (Naomi Watts, Mulholland Drive) tracks down the video … and watches it. Now, the legend is coming true, the clock is ticking, and Rachel has just seven days to unravel the mystery of The Ring.

Special Features (4K UHD):

NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative Supervised And Approved By Gore Verbinski In Dolby Vision

Special Features (Blu-Ray):

NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative Supervised And Approved By Gore Verbinski

NEW “Ghost Girl Gone Global”

“Don’t Watch This” – Collection Of Deleted Footage

Rings – Short Film That Uncovers The Terrifying And Secret Connection Between The Ring And Its Sequel

“The Origin Of Terror”

Cast And Crew Interviews

Theatrical Trailer

DISC ONE – 4K ULTRA HD: 2160p Ultra High-Definition HDR Widescreen (1.85:1)/English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY: 1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1)/English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

THE RING TWO | Synopsis

A terrifying legacy haunts a single mother in this sequel to the frightening box-office hit The Ring. Hoping to leave their terrifying experiences in Seattle behind them, Rachel Keller (Naomi Watts) and her son, Aidan (David Dorfman, Zombie Roadkill), move to the small town of Astoria, Oregon. When Rachel learns of an unexplained murder which occurred after a teenager watched a strange videotape with his girlfriend, she suspects her past is following her.

Special Features (4K UHD):

NEW Theatrical Version – 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative In Dolby Vision

NEW Commentary With Film Critics Emily Higgins And Billy Dunham

Special Features (Blu-ray):

Unrated Version Of the Film

NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative

Rings – Short Film That Uncovers The Terrifying And Secret Connection Between The Ring And Its Sequel

Deleted Scenes

“Fear Of Film: Special Effects”

“Faces Of Fear: The Phenomenon”

“Samara: From Eye Of Icon”

“The Power Of Symbols”

The Making Of The Ring Two

Theatrical Trailer

DISC ONE – 4K ULTRA HD: 2160p Ultra High-Definition HDR Widescreen (1.85:1)/English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

DSIC TWO – BLU-RAY: 1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1)/English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.

RINGS | Synopsis

Discover the terrifying new chapter in the groundbreaking Ring franchise. When a radical college professor (Johnny Galecki, The Big Bang Theory) finds the mysterious video rumored to kill viewers seven days after watching it, he enlists his students in a dangerous experiment to uncover the secrets behind the Samara legend. When the deadly video goes viral, they must figure out a way to break the curse and defeat Samara before her evil is unleashed upon the world. But how do you stop her when she’s everywhere?

Special Features (4K UHD):

NEW 4K Master In Dolby Vision

Special Features (Blu-Ray):

NEW 4K Master

Deleted/Extended Scenes

“Terror Comes Full Circle”

“Resurrecting The Dead: Bringing Samara Back”

“Scary Scenes”

DISC ONE – 4K ULTRA HD: 2160p Ultra High-Definition HDR Widescreen (1.85:1)/English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY: 1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1)/English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1