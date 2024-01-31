JONI MITCHELL Announces October 2024 Show at The Hollywood Bowl

Nine-time Grammy® Award Winner, Rock & Rock Hall of Famer, Kennedy Center Honoree, Gershwin-prize winner and music icon Joni Mitchell announces her first show in Los Angeles since 2000 to take place at the Hollywood Bowl on October 19, 2024. Mitchell’s live return to California will feature Brandi Carlile and the Joni Jam. Tickets will be available for Joni’s presale on Wednesday, January 31st and the tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, February 2nd. Tickets will be available for purchase here .

This Sunday Joni Mitchell will perform at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards. This will be Mitchell’s first-ever performance at the GRAMMY Awards®; she is currently nominated for Best Folk Album (Joni Mitchell at Newport). Mitchell received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002, having been described as “one of the most important female recording artists of the rock era” and “a powerful influence on all artists who embrace diversity, imagination and integrity”.?

In the past two years, Mitchell has triumphantly returned to the stage. First, at Newport Folk Festival last year, and this past June, she headlined a once-in-a-lifetime “Joni Jam” at the Gorge Amphitheater in Quincy, Washington. Some featured guests included Annie Lennox, Sarah McLachlan, Marcus Mumford, Wynonna Judd, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, Wendy and Lisa of Prince’s Revolution, Lucius and more. Mitchell’s show at The Gorge was her first ticketed show in 20 years.

Mitchell’s live return was commemorated earlier this year with Grammy-nominated JONI MITCHELL AT NEWPORT, the live album released by Rhino on CD and 2-LP black vinyl produced by close collaborator Brandi Carlile, along with Mitchell and featured liner notes by Cameron Crowe.

Over the past three years, Mitchell’s expansive musical career has been archived through Grammy® Award-winning historical boxed sets released via Rhino Records. The Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967), Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971), and Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975) feature unreleased home, live, and radio recordings of Mitchell’s illustrious songwriting and singing.

? About Joni Mitchell

Joni Mitchell, the beloved Canadian singer-songwriter, profoundly impacted folk, rock, and pop music through her distinctive voice, innovative guitar playing, and a unique ability to craft poetic and thought-provoking lyrics.

Her prolific recording career began in 1968, resulting in a remarkable 19 studio albums and six live records, including platinum and multi-platinum selling. She is celebrated for her ability to seamlessly blend folk, jazz, and rock influences to create an instantly recognizable sound that is both timely and timeless. Her classic songs like “Big Yellow Taxi,” “A Case of You,” “Help Me,” and “Both Sides, Now,” continue to strike a chord with listeners. Beyond her musical talents, Mitchell is also a gifted painter, having said she considers herself a “painter derailed by circumstance” and her artwork often graces her album covers, underscoring her boundless creativity.

?For nearly six decades, Mitchell’s extensive contributions to music have earned her numerous accolades. She is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee (1997) and a member of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame (1981). Rolling Stone ranks her among the greatest songwriters (#9), singers (#50), and guitarists (#9) of all time. Her most recent Grammy win came in 2022 when the first volume of her ongoing Joni Mitchell Archives series earned the award for Best Historical Album.

Today, Mitchell’s influence is undeniable. The Kennedy Center Honors recognized her lifetime contribution to American culture in 2021. In 2023, she was awarded the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song at an all-star tribute concert in Washington, D.C.