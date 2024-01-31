‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’ Game To Be Unleashed Worldwide On February 2nd!

Warner Bros. Games and DC have announced Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, a new genre-defying open-world action-shooter, is now available for PlayStation®5 (PS5™), Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam) as part of the Deluxe Edition. The Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Standard Edition will launch worldwide on Feb. 2.

Developed by Rocksteady Studios, creators of the best-selling Batman: Arkham series, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League combines the studio’s signature character-driven storytelling with a seamless fusion of enhanced traversal mechanics and fast-paced, action-packed combat, which can be enjoyed solo or with up to four players via an online cooperative mode*.

Featuring an original narrative set in the DC Universe against the backdrop of the vibrant open-world of Metropolis, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League picks up five years after the events of Batman: Arkham Knight as players take on the roles of DC Super-Villains Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark. Restrained with lethal explosives implanted in their heads, the Squad has no choice but to band together as part of Amanda Waller’s infamous Task Force X and embark on an impossible mission to defeat the world’s greatest DC Super Heroes, the Justice League. With a story deeply rooted in DC lore, players must face off against Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, and The Flash, who have all been corrupted by Brainiac, while enlisting the help of various support Squad allies, including Penguin, Poison Ivy, Toyman, Rick Flag, Lex Luthor, and other notable figures.

“With the launch of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, we are excited to take players on an adventure unlike anything we have ever played or made before at Rocksteady,” said Darius Sadeghian, Studio Director, Rocksteady Studios. “I’m so proud of what we’ve created together: our original story set in the DC Universe, the vibrant open-world of Metropolis, the unique combination of gameplay elements, and our amazing cast of villains – Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark. We are thrilled to have a direct connection with players, which will allow us to continually update the game and keep playing with our community.”

The four main playable characters in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League include:

Harley Quinn, formerly known as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, is the one and only Clown Princess of Crime and the most acrobatic of the crew due to her grapple mechanic that allows her to swing through the city, thanks to gear she’s swiped from Batman. Harley Quinn is voiced by Tara Strong.

formerly known as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, is the one and only Clown Princess of Crime and the most acrobatic of the crew due to her grapple mechanic that allows her to swing through the city, thanks to gear she’s swiped from Batman. is voiced by Tara Strong. Deadshot , also known as Floyd Lawton, is one of the deadliest marksmen in the DC Universe and can hover and snipe from almost anywhere on the battlefield with the use of his jetpack, although he’s just as comfortable getting up close and unloading with his wrist cannons. Deadshot is voiced by Bumper Robinson.

, also known as Floyd Lawton, is one of the deadliest marksmen in the DC Universe and can hover and snipe from almost anywhere on the battlefield with the use of his jetpack, although he’s just as comfortable getting up close and unloading with his wrist cannons. is voiced by Bumper Robinson. Captain Boomerang , also known as Digger Harkness, is an Australian assassin with an unmatched talent for his namesake weapon and uses a stolen Speed Force Gauntlet to teleport in and out of close-range combat. Captain Boomerang is voiced by Daniel Lapaine.

, also known as Digger Harkness, is an Australian assassin with an unmatched talent for his namesake weapon and uses a stolen Speed Force Gauntlet to teleport in and out of close-range combat. is voiced by Daniel Lapaine. King Shark, also known as Nanaue, is a demi-god humanoid shark who hits hard and uses his powerful leaping ability to jump across buildings and take out hordes of enemies. King Shark is voiced by Nuufolau Joel Seanoa, better known by his All-Elite Wrestling (AEW) ring name, Samoa Joe.

Each member of the Suicide Squad has their own unique moveset equipped with enhanced traversal abilities, along with a variety of weapons to customize and skills to master. A deep character-progression system also allows for loadouts to be specifically tailored through weapons, gear, and ability upgrades for maximum personalization.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League takes place in a vast open-world Metropolis comprised of distinct districts that call for different types of gameplay, depending on the mission or activity, while displaying iconic DC landmarks, such as the Daily Planet, LexCorp, Hall of Justice, and others.

The Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Deluxe Edition ($99.99 SRP) is available now for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam) and includes early access to the game beginning today, along with four Classic Outfits, four Justice League Outfits, three Black Mask notorious weapons, four Squad Golds weapon dolls, four No Shade Outfit color swatches, and one token for a post-launch, cosmetics only battle pass. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has cosmetic items available for in-game purchase to customize playable characters. However, all purchasable items are completely optional and do not affect gameplay in any way.

The Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Standard Edition ($69.99 SRP) can be pre-ordered now for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam). All pre-orders receive four Classic Outfits. Additionally, PS5 digital pre-orders receive four Rogue Outfits. Please note, all PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions are available physically and digitally; the Steam (PC) version is only available digitally. The Epic Games Store (PC) version will be available on March 5 in digital format only.

After release, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will offer post-launch seasonal content to expand the experience with new playable characters, missions, gear, weapons, in-game events, and more, which owners will be able to enjoy at no extra cost. To keep the adventure going following the main story driven campaign, each season will be themed after a different DC character and incorporate alternate realities created by Brainiac known as Elseworlds. Beginning in March 2024, Season 1 will feature the arrival of The Joker in the form of an Elseworlds twist on the iconic DC Super-Villain. Equipped with a rocket-powered umbrella to frantically launch himself through the air and surf across city rooftops, this alternate universe version of The Joker will be armed with unique combat, traversal abilities, and weaponry to join the fight. For a snapshot of upcoming seasonal content, check out the Season 1 Roadmap.

To learn more about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, visit SuicideSquadGame.com or join the community conversation on X (formerly known as Twitter) (SuicideSquadRS), Instagram (SuicideSquadRS), YouTube (SuicideSquadRS), Twitch (Rocksteady), Facebook (SuicideSquadRocksteady) and Discord (SuicideSquadRS).