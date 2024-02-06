JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE Announces First Shows For Second Leg of ‘The Forget Tomorrow World Tour’

Due to fantastic demand, renowned musician, actor, and entertainer Justin Timberlake has announced the first round of leg 2 North America shows on his momentous The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. The news follows a phenomenal response to the initial tour announcement, with multiple sell outs and incredible fan demand for the first set of dates that went on sale just last week. New shows include performances in Brooklyn, NY; Newark, NJ; Washington, DC; Toronto, ON; Buffalo, NY; Columbus, OH; Atlanta, GA; and a third night in Chicago, IL. Full routing and ticketing details are below.

Tickets for the previously announced 30 shows sold over 350,000 tickets by Friday’s general onsale. The Forget Tomorrow World Tour has sold out 21 performances to date, with numerous second shows added this past week alone in Seattle, Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago, New York, Boston, San Jose, and Las Vegas to meet remarkable demand.

This announcement follows a notable month for Justin, with two one-night-only underplay performances in Memphis & New York, a surprise tour announcement on Jimmy Fallon, and a musical guest appearance on SNL. On Justin’s first tour in 5 years, fans can expect to hear songs from his forthcoming new album Everything I Thought It Was, his latest single “Selfish” out now, and everyone’s favorite hits. His sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was is out March 15th, pre-order HERE.

NORTH AMERICA TICKETS: Tickets for the newly announced dates will be available with Verizon and Citi (details below) beginning this morning through Thursday, February 8. The general onsale begins this Friday, February 9 at 10 am local time at justintimberlake.com.

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for newly added U.S. dates beginning Tuesday, February 6 at 10am local time until Thursday, February 8 at 5pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

VERIZON PRESALE: Verizon will offer customers presale access for the Justin Timberlake Forget Tomorrow World Tour for applicable U.S dates through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for the newly added shows beginning Tuesday, February 6 at 10am local time to Thursday, February 8 at 5pm local time. For more details visit Verizon Up.

Produced by Live Nation, the North American legs of the global outing now includes 38 stops with back to back nights in multiple cities. Leg 1 kicks off on April 29 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC then continues to Seattle, WA; Los Angeles, CA; Atlanta, GA; Miami, FL; Chicago, IL; New York, NY; Boston, MA and more cities before wrapping up in Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena on July 9. Leg two kicks off in Brooklyn on October 7 with stops at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, Chicago’s United Center and more before wrapping in Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena on November 16. Additional dates including stops in Europe and the UK will be announced soon.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include tickets in the exclusive VIP Stage Bar section with in-seat service throughout the night, specially designed VIP gift item, early entrance into the venue & more. For additional information, visit vipnation.com

THE FORGET TOMORROW WORLD TOUR – NORTH AMERICA 2024 DATES:

Mon Apr 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Thu May 02 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena — SOLD OUT

Fri May 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon May 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose — SOLD OUT

Tue May 07 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose – JUST ADDED

Fri May 10 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena* — SOLD OUT

Sat May 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena* – JUST ADDED

Tue May 14 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego — SOLD OUT

Fri May 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum — SOLD OUT

Sat May 18 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum — SOLD OUT

Tue May 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center — SOLD OUT

Wed May 29 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Fri May 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Jun 01 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Tue Jun 04 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena — SOLD OUT

Thu Jun 06 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center — SOLD OUT

Mon Jun 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena — SOLD OUT

Wed Jun 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena — SOLD OUT

Fri Jun 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena — SOLD OUT

Sat Jun 15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Jun 21 – Chicago, IL – United Center — SOLD OUT

Sat Jun 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center — SOLD OUT

Tue Jun 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden — SOLD OUT

Wed Jun 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden — SOLD OUT

Sat Jun 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden — SOLD OUT

Sun Jun 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden — SOLD OUT

Wed Jul 03 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena — SOLD OUT

Thu Jul 04 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sun Jul 07 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — SOLD OUT

Tue Jul 09 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena — SOLD OUT

Mon Oct 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center – JUST ADDED

Tue Oct 08 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center – JUST ADDED

Sun Oct 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena – JUST ADDED

Thu Oct 17 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – JUST ADDED

Mon Oct 21 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center – JUST ADDED

Wed Oct 23 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena – JUST ADDED

Sun Oct 27 – Chicago, IL – United Center – JUST ADDED

Sat Nov 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – JUST ADDED

*Verizon Up Presale Not Applicable

ABOUT JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

Justin Timberlake is a multi-talented entertainer, recording artist, record producer, songwriter and actor. Throughout his career, he’s sold over 54 million albums and 63 million singles globally, and a further 70 million records as the lead vocalist of *NSYNC. Justin has won ten GRAMMY Awards across the pop, dance and R&B genres, including his successful solo albums Man of the Woods, The 20/20 Experience, FutureSex/LoveSounds, and his debut solo album, Justified – as well as his collaborations with Jay-Z. He’s garnered over 23 billion audio and video streams globally and won four Emmy Awards for his memorable stints on “Saturday Night Live.” On the big screen, he’s lent his voice to DreamWorks’ animated franchise phenomena TROLLS, including the third installment, 2023’s TROLLS BAND TOGETHER. His hit record “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from TROLLS was nominated for “Best Original Song” at the 2017 Academy Awards.