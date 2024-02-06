MADONNA Announces Final Added Date For “The Celebration Tour”

As Madonna continues her The Celebration Tour across North America, the best-selling female recording artist of all time announced the final added date to the universally praised tour. Due to overwhelming demand, a third and final show in Miami, FL will now take place on April 9, 2024, at Kaseya Center, bringing the global tour to a massive 80 dates.

The world got a first glimpse of the highly anticipated tour this past October when the show launched in London with a record six sold out shows at The O2. Moving across 13 countries the show has not only received rave reviews from fans and critics but showcases Madonna’s groundbreaking career and ongoing impact on culture.

The Celebration Tour continues across North America, making stops in Cleveland, Seattle, Vancouver, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Dallas, Austin and more. The upcoming dates also include an incredible 5 nights in Los Angeles at the iconic Kia Forum and 5 nights at Palacio De Los Deportes in Mexico City, wrapping up the tour on April 26, 2024.

The Celebration Tour will offer a one-of-a-kind experience with special guest Bob the Drag Queen a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue across all dates on the global tour.

TICKETS: Tickets for the new date will go on sale Friday, February 9 at 10am local time. Visit madonna.com/tour for complete tour and ticket listing.

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of Madonna The Celebration Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the new date beginning today, Tuesday, February 6 at 12pm local time through Thursday, February 8 at 5pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

LEGACY FAN CLUB PRESALE: Legacy members of Madonna’s Official Fan Club will have a presale opportunity starting today from11 am – Wednesday at 5pm local time. Visit madonna.com for complete tour and ticketing information.

VIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, exclusive access to a behind the scenes tour, group photo on-stage, pre-show reception, limited edition lithograph & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

The Celebration Tour Upcoming 2024 Dates

Mon, Feb 5 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Thu, Feb 8 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Tue, Feb 13 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Sat, Feb 17 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Sun, Feb 18 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Wed, Feb 21 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Sat, Feb 24 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Tue, Feb 27 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Wed, Feb 28 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Fri, Mar 1 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

Sat, Mar 2 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

Mon, Mar 4 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Tue, Mar 5 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Thu, Mar 7 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Sat, Mar 9 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Mon, Mar 11 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Wed, Mar 13 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena

Sat, Mar 16 Phoenix, CA Footprint Center

Tue, Mar 19 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Sun, Mar 24 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Mon, Mar 24 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Thu, Mar 28 Houston, TX Toyota Centre

Fri, Mar 29 Houston, TX Toyota Centre

Mon, Apr 1 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Thu, Apr 4 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Sat, Apr 6 Miami, FL Kaseya Center

Sun, Apr 7 Miami, FL Kaseya Center

Tue, Apr 9 Miami, FL Kaseya Center – NEW DATE

Sun, Apr 14 Austin, TX Moody Center

Mon, Apr 15 Austin, TX Moody Center

Sat, Apr 20 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes

Sun, Apr 21 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes

Tue, Apr 23 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes

Wed, Apr 24 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes

Fri, Apr 26 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes

