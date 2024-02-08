USHER Adds New Shows To ‘Past Present Future’ Tour Due To Unprecedented Demand

Due to incredible fan demand, multi-platinum, 8-time GRAMMY award-winning global entertainment icon USHER, has added additional shows to his 2024 North America tour, USHER: Past Present Future. Produced by Live Nation, 17 new dates have been added in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, and more cities across North America, with additional regions to be announced across the globe soon.
Tickets for the newly added dates will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales (details below) beginning Thursday, February 8. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Monday, February 12 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.
CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of USHER: Past Present Future. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for U.S. dates beginning Thursday, February 8 at 12pm local time until Sunday, February 11 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
VERIZON PRESALE: Verizon will offer customers presale access for USHER: Past Present Future through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Thursday, February 8 at 12pm local time to Sunday, February 11 at 10pm local time. For more details visit Verizon Up.
VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, Meet & Greet and photo op with Usher, pre-show VIP Lounge, specially designed VIP gift item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE NORTH AMERICA 2024 TOUR DATES:
Tue Aug 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Wed Aug 21 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena ADDED DATE
Fri Aug 23 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena ADDED DATE
Sat Aug 24 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Tue Aug 27 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Aug 28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden ADDED DATE
Fri Aug 30 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sat Aug 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center ADDED DATE
Mon Sep 02 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Tue Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Fri Sep 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sat Sep 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Mon Sep 09 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center ADDED DATE
Tue Sep 10 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center ADDED DATE
Thu Sep 12 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Fri Sep 13 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena ADDED DATE
Tue Sep 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Wed Sep 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena ADDED DATE
Sat Sep 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome
Sun Sep 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome
Tue Sep 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome ADDED DATE
Wed Sep 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome ADDED DATE
Sat Sep 28 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Sun Sep 29 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Fri Oct 04 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sat Oct 05 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center ADDED DATE
Mon Oct 07 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Tue Oct 08 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX ADDED DATE
Fri Oct 11 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Sat Oct 12 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Mon Oct 14 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center ADDED DATE
Thu Oct 17 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Fri Oct 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sun Oct 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena ADDED DATE
Tue Oct 22 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Wed Oct 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center ADDED DATE
Fri Oct 25 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center ADDED DATE
Sat Oct 26 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Mon Oct 28 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Tue Oct 29 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Oct 31 – Chicago, IL – United Center ADDED DATE
ABOUT USHER
USHER has changed music, culture, and countless lives. The multiple GRAMMY Award-winning diamond-selling international megastar, actor, dancer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist inspires change yet again.
Beyond selling over 80 million records worldwide and collecting dozens of awards, he has simultaneously lit up the small screen on NBC’s The Voice and the big screen in blockbusters such as Hustlers. He has also tirelessly distinguished himself as a devout humanitarian, raising tens of millions of dollars for various causes and uplifting youth via his New Look Foundation. Since 1999 he has been providing opportunities for young people in underserved communities and enabling them to flourish and achieve seemingly impossible dreams. A long-time supporter and Global Citizen Ambassador, USHER has performed at events since 2015 raising awareness to defeat poverty, defend the planet, and demand equity. A true outlier, he was equally at home on the stage of his sold-out My Way Las Vegas residency as he was on a 2016 government cultural mission to Cuba as part of President Barack Obama’s Presidential Committee for Arts and Humanities. In 2024 he will be celebrating 30 years as an entertainer, releasing his ninth studio album, COMING HOME.
