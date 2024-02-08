USHER Adds New Shows To ‘Past Present Future’ Tour Due To Unprecedented Demand

Due to incredible fan demand, multi-platinum, 8-time GRAMMY award-winning global entertainment icon USHER, has added additional shows to his 2024 North America tour, USHER: Past Present Future. Produced by Live Nation, 17 new dates have been added in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, and more cities across North America, with additional regions to be announced across the globe soon.

Tickets for the newly added dates will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales (details below) beginning Thursday, February 8. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Monday, February 12 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of USHER: Past Present Future. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for U.S. dates beginning Thursday, February 8 at 12pm local time until Sunday, February 11 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

VERIZON PRESALE: Verizon will offer customers presale access for USHER: Past Present Future through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Thursday, February 8 at 12pm local time to Sunday, February 11 at 10pm local time. For more details visit Verizon Up.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, Meet & Greet and photo op with Usher, pre-show VIP Lounge, specially designed VIP gift item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE NORTH AMERICA 2024 TOUR DATES:

Tue Aug 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Wed Aug 21 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena ADDED DATE

Fri Aug 23 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena ADDED DATE

Sat Aug 24 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Tue Aug 27 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Aug 28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden ADDED DATE

Fri Aug 30 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Aug 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center ADDED DATE

Mon Sep 02 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tue Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Sep 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sat Sep 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Mon Sep 09 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center ADDED DATE

Tue Sep 10 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center ADDED DATE

Thu Sep 12 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri Sep 13 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena ADDED DATE

Tue Sep 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Sep 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena ADDED DATE

Sat Sep 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

Sun Sep 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

Tue Sep 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome ADDED DATE

Wed Sep 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome ADDED DATE

Sat Sep 28 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun Sep 29 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri Oct 04 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sat Oct 05 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center ADDED DATE

Mon Oct 07 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Tue Oct 08 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX ADDED DATE

Fri Oct 11 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sat Oct 12 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Mon Oct 14 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center ADDED DATE

Thu Oct 17 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Oct 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Oct 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena ADDED DATE

Tue Oct 22 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Wed Oct 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center ADDED DATE

Fri Oct 25 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center ADDED DATE

Sat Oct 26 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Mon Oct 28 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Oct 29 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Oct 31 – Chicago, IL – United Center ADDED DATE

ABOUT USHER

USHER has changed music, culture, and countless lives. The multiple GRAMMY Award-winning diamond-selling international megastar, actor, dancer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist inspires change yet again.

Beyond selling over 80 million records worldwide and collecting dozens of awards, he has simultaneously lit up the small screen on NBC’s The Voice and the big screen in blockbusters such as Hustlers. He has also tirelessly distinguished himself as a devout humanitarian, raising tens of millions of dollars for various causes and uplifting youth via his New Look Foundation. Since 1999 he has been providing opportunities for young people in underserved communities and enabling them to flourish and achieve seemingly impossible dreams. A long-time supporter and Global Citizen Ambassador, USHER has performed at events since 2015 raising awareness to defeat poverty, defend the planet, and demand equity. A true outlier, he was equally at home on the stage of his sold-out My Way Las Vegas residency as he was on a 2016 government cultural mission to Cuba as part of President Barack Obama’s Presidential Committee for Arts and Humanities. In 2024 he will be celebrating 30 years as an entertainer, releasing his ninth studio album, COMING HOME.

