VAMPIRE WEEKEND Announce Special Live Event In Austin To Coincide With Total Solar Eclipse!

Vampire Weekend will celebrate the upcoming release of their fifth album, Only God Was Above Us, with a special live performance in Austin, TX, during the historic total eclipse on April 8 at 12 p.m. at the Moody Amphitheater. Tickets for this unique event, produced by Live Nation, go on sale on Tuesday, February 13 at 10 am CT. Pre-sale and general information can be found at www.vampireweekend.com.

Inspired and haunted by 20th Century New York City, the first album in five years from Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig, Chris Baio and Chris Tomson, is due out on April 5 from Columbia Records, was recorded all over the world, from Manhattan to Los Angeles to London and Tokyo. Only God Was Above Us was primarily produced by Koenig and longtime collaborator Ariel Rechtshaid, mixed by Dave Fridmann and mastered by Emily Lazar.

Watch the album trailer below!

The beginnings of Only God Was Above Us stretch back to 2019-2020, when Koenig wrote the bulk of the lyrics. The 10-track magnum opus is the product of five years spent refining, reworking and gradually shaping those lyrical and melodic structures to take Vampire Weekend to a new creative peak. The album is direct yet complex, showing the band at once at its grittiest, and also at its most beautiful and melodic.

Only God Was Above Us is nothing short of a definitive statement — one that begins on a playfully profane and confrontational note, and runs a gauntlet of emotions, experiences, characters and stories, before ending on an unambiguous note of acceptance… and quite literally “Hope”:

“I hope you let it go

I hope you let it go

Our enemy’s invincible

I hope you let it go”

The title is lifted directly from the album artwork, comprised of photos taken from a subway graveyard in New Jersey in 1988 by Steven Siegel. In the album’s cover, a man in a toppled subway car reads the May 1, 1988 edition of the New York Daily News — the cover story detailing the horrific explosion that tore the roof off Aloha Airlines flight 243. The headline quotes a survivor: “ONLY GOD WAS ABOVE US.”

The tracklist for ‘Only God Was Above Us’ is as follows:

Ice Cream Piano

Classical

Capricorn

Connect

Prep-School Gangsters

The Surfer

Gen-X Cops

Mary Boone

Pravda

Hope

Only God Was Above Us is the first full-length offering from Vampire Weekend since 2019’s Father of the Bride, which was the band’s third consecutive #1 album on the Billboard 200. Nominated for an Album of the Year GRAMMY, Father of the Bride won Best Alternative Album, marking the band’s second win in that category. Deemed “a masterpiece” by David Fricke of Rolling Stone, the album and its coinciding tour of sold-out arenas, sheds and festival headlining slots, solidified the Tri-State born and bred VW as the preeminent band of the New York rock scene, or in the words of USA Today, “The best indie band of their generation.”

Only God Was Above Us will be available digitally, and physically on CD, standard black vinyl, limited edition clear vinyl on the band’s webstore, and with an alternate album cover available exclusively at Independent retailers. Pre-order HERE