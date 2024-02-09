New Season of Jon Taffer’s BAR RESCUE Premieres February 25th On Paramount Network

Paramount Network announced a 9th season pickup of the hit series Bar Rescue. Hosted by veteran bar & nightclub expert Jon Taffer, the new season will feature an all-star roster of nightlife, bar and restaurant experts including actor Danny Trejo, along with Ashish Alfred, Dustin Drai, and Phil Wills. On the heels of its monumental 200th episode last season, the new season premieres on Sunday, February 25 at 10pm ET/PT.

Known for his tough, no-excuses attitude, Taffer utilizes his 30-plus years of experience in the restaurant, bar and nightclub business to help give these failing establishments one last chance at success before it’s too late. Throughout the season, he will take viewers around the country to cities in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan, Missouri, Texas, Wisconsin and more to try and bring change but not without conflict. Episodes will feature explosive confrontations between Jon and the owners, but ultimately lead to some great resolutions.

Join the conversation using #BarRescue and follow the official Bar Rescue accounts on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and X .

Bar Rescue is produced by 3 Ball Productions. Taffer executive produces, with Ross Weintraub and James Agiesta of 3 Ball. Benjamin Hurvitz and Nadim Amiry are executive producers and Ivanna Palance serves as executive in charge of production for Paramount Network.