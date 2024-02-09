TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: Paramount+ Debuts First Look At New Animated Series!

Get ready for a radical adventure, my friend! Paramount+ has just unveiled a sneak peek of the highly anticipated original 2D animated series, TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES. This exciting production is a collaboration between Nickelodeon Animation and Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures, the genius minds behind last summer’s blockbuster, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Brace yourself as the turtles’ escapades hit the small screen exclusively on Paramount+ this summer.

Venturing from the Mutant Mayhem film universe, the brand-new Paramount+ series delves into the escapades of our beloved pizza-devouring heroes as they venture from the sewers to the bustling streets of NYC. In this latest saga, Leo, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey grapple with fresh challenges, forging alliances with familiar faces to navigate the complexities of both teenage life and the lurking villains in the shadows of the Big Apple.

Returning to their iconic roles from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem are Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Brady Noon as Raphael, and Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil. Stay tuned for more exciting casting announcements.

Brought to you by Nickelodeon Animation and Point Grey Pictures, TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES is executive produced by Chris Yost and Alan Wan. Chris Yost, known for his work on The Mandalorian and Thor: Ragnarok, and Alan Wan, with his expertise in projects like Blue Eye Samurai and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, promise an epic production. Claudia Spinelli and Nikki Price from Nickelodeon Animation are at the helm of production oversight. Prepare for a shell-shocking experience as this thrilling series unfolds on Paramount+!