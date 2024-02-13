JON STEWART Unveils Limited Run of ‘An Evening With Jon Stewart’ Performances

Jon Stewart has announced a series of stand up comedy performances in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Delaware. Produced by Live Nation, the five date tour kicks off on March 1 at Bardavon 1869 Opera House in Poughkeepsie, NY and makes stops in York, PA; Princeton, NJ; and Stamford, before wrapping up in Wilmington, DE at The Grand Opera House on April 27. Full routing below.

Considered one of America’s leading social and comedic voices, Stewart has an unparalleled ability to connect with audiences from many walks of life through his acerbic wit, self-deprecating humor, and passion for doing what’s right. Stewart garnered a collective 56 Emmy Award nominations and won 24 times during his tenure as host and executive producer of The Daily Show with Jon Stewart where he redefined political satire in American culture. The ten consecutive wins for Outstanding Variety, Music, or Comedy Series represent the category’s longest streak in Emmy history. On Monday, February 12th, Jon returned as Host and Executive Producer of The Daily Show where he can be seen every Monday night for the next year.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with the general onsale today at 2PM ET at events.seated.com/jon-stewart

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smart watches and accessories, will not be permitted in the performance space.

Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.

Anyone seen using a device (phone, smart watch or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue.

AN EVENING WITH JON STEWART TOUR DATES:

Fri Mar 01 – Poughkeepsie, NY – Bardavon 1869 Opera House

Fri Mar 15 – York, PA – Appell Center for the Performing Arts

Fri Mar 29 – Princeton, NJ – McCarter Theatre Center

Wed Apr 10 – Stamford, CT – The Palace Theatre

Sat Apr 27 – Wilmington, DE – The Grand Opera House