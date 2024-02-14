KITTIE Return With First New Music In Thirteen Years & Announce Signing with Sumerian Records!

In a monumental return that marks their first new music in thirteen years, glass-ceiling-shattering original Queens of Metal, Kittie have unveiled brand new single “Eyes Wide Open.” The track is accompanied by a gloriously powerful, dark music video that perfectly captures the themes of the track. This significant milestone is made even more special as Kittie announces their signing with the world-renowned independent label Sumerian Records.

“Eyes Wide Open” is a powerful statement from a band that has not only shaped the landscape of heavy metal but also inspired a generation of musicians to break barriers and defy expectations. Produced by Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Rush, Alice In Chains, Korn), the single serves as a testament to Kittie’s undiminished passion and creativity, offering fans a glimpse into their evolved sound while simultaneously staying true to the raw intensity that first catapulted them into the spotlight 25 years ago.

Morgan Lander, Kittie’s co-founder and frontwoman, expressed her enthusiasm for the band’s return and new partnership: “Sometimes, incredible opportunities present themselves in surprising ways. Just a few years ago we could have never imagined we would be getting ready to release new music as Kittie. We’ve been given what feels like a second life and are grateful to Ash and the Sumerian family for believing in us.”

Sumerian Records Founder and CEO, Ash Avildsen adds: “Kittie are true female pioneers in heavy music that helped bring it into pop culture. They have been both influential in the studio and on the road, as I’ve had the privilege of working with them on touring years ago when they brought out Bring Me The Horizon, In This Moment and many other present day heavyweights as brand new opening acts. The ladies have now returned with what I believe is their greatest album since their debut that set the world ablaze. The attitude, grit and songwriting is all there and I am honored to once again be helping them unleash their talent to the masses.”

Speaking on the inspiration behind the new single, Lander goes on to share, “Our first new material in 13 years, ‘Eyes Wide Open’ is a vision quest for truth. It is a torch lit in the darkness of ignorance to reveal one’s true motives. ‘Eyes Wide Open’ is a lesson in trust, betrayal, and ultimately the ability to see behind the curtain to reveal all. It was one of the first songs we wrote, coming together again after a long time away from creating, and I think you can really hear the fires reigniting in this track.”

The music video for “Eyes Wide Open” is a visually stunning piece that perfectly complements the song’s themes of enlightenment and revelation and takes the viewer on a journey through light and darkness, mirroring the band’s own journey back to the forefront of metal music, where they belong.

With the release of “Eyes Wide Open,” which premiered on SiriusXM’s Liquid Metal earlier this week, Kittie – completed by co-founder and drummer, Mercedes Lander, guitarist Tara McLeod and bassist Ivy Vujic – is not just making an epic return; they are reasserting themselves as one of modern metal’s most dominant, brutal forces. Fans old and new are invited to witness the band’s resurgence, as they embark on this exciting new chapter with Sumerian Records.

ABOUT KITTIE

When you discovered Canadian bashers, Kittie, has a direct influence on how you see them. For those that were on board from the beginning with the Spit album, released in 1999, Kittie was considered part of the nu-metal movement. Going into their later albums, In The Black (2009) and I’ve Failed You (2011), the band had evolved into something far more sinister, and were viewed as a serious full-on metal outfit. Just as they seemed to be hitting their stride six albums into their career, however, Kittieslowly disappeared from the scene in the wake of touring for I’ve Failed You. The silence was eventually dubbed an “indefinite hiatus” by the band, broken only by a one-off hometown show in London, Ontario in 2017, and the release of the documentary, Kittie: Origins/Evolutions, in 2018. Until now…

Thirteen years later, that silence has been broken in earnest. Vocalist and guitarist, Morgan Lander, drummer Mercedes Lander, guitarist Tara McLeod and bassist Ivy Vujic maintain that Kittie did not break up because it is an ingrained part of their identity. The documentary and the one-off show in London were intended as a cap on everything, leaving a big question mark at what might happen down the road. Offers from promoters to do some shows in 2022 and 2023, including the sell-out, inaugural Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas, were enough to convince Kittie to dust off their instruments, resulting in a renewed interest in the band and a label deal with Sumerian Records.

When they finally did gather as a unit, it was like putting on a pair of comfortable boots, with no need to break things in before getting down to business.It turns out that thirteen years away has seen the band develop growth in songwriting, arranging, lyrical content and vocal melodies, creating something monstrous and volatile. Produced by Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Rush, Alice In Chains, Korn), Kittie have finally surfaced and unleashed their first new single, “Eyes Wide Open” on Sumerian Records. With renewed fury and unfathomable sonic brutality, the new era of Kittie has begun.