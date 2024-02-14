SEBASTIAN BACH Honored At 7th Annual Metal Hall Of Fame Gala — New Single “What Do I Got To Lose?” Out Now!

Along with his new single “What Do I Got To Lose?” (Reigning Phoenix Music) continuing to build momentum at rock radio, SEBASTIAN BACH was recently honored at the 7th Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala in Anaheim, California. The singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star, and actor was inducted by Wendy Dio at the late January event hosted by popular radio/television host Eddie Trunk and entertainment personality Cathy Rankin. The event’s official website describes SEBASTIAN’s speech as “funny, sincere, off-the-cuff, joyous, full of love…He was gracious, genuine, and truly appreciative of the award, both onstage and offstage with media and fans…”

Meanwhile, “What Do I Got To Lose?” is trending in the Top 40 on the Mediabase’s Active Rock Daily spin chart and SEBASTIAN was just featured on Lex & Terry’s nationally syndicated show and HardDrive syndicated radio. The arena-ready stomp of “What Do I Got To Lose?” was co-written by SEBASTIAN, Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge, Slash) and Elvis Baskette (Mammoth WVH, Slash), the latter of whom also served as the track’s producer. Guitars lock into a heart-thumping groove on the song as SEBASTIAN’s voice rings out on the refrain, “I’m holding on for judgment day.” The momentum gives way to a fret-burning lead. For the video, SEBASTIAN is joined by his former Skid Row bandmate, drummer Rob Affuso.

On the live front, SEBASTIAN will hit the road in 2024 for a mix of solo gigs and festival appearances, with more dates to be announced. (The initial 2024 dates are below).

DATE VENUE CITY 2/24 Rock from the Heart, Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN 2/29 The 80’s Cruise 2024 Orlando, FL 4/14 Rainbow Bar & Grill 52nd Anniversary Show West Hollywood, CA 4/26 Summer Breeze 2024 São Paulo, Brazil 4/27 Tork n Roll Curitiba, Brazil 4/28 Vivo Rio (with Mr Big) Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 4/30 Teatro del Museo Montevideo, Uruguay 5/1 Estadio Obras (with Mr Big) Buenos Aires , Argentina 5/3 Teatro Caupolican (with Mr. Big) Santiago, Chile 5/9 Welcome to Rockville 2024 Daytona Beach, FL 5/5 Lunario Mexico City, Mexico

About Sebastian Bach:

With an inimitable presence as loud as his instantly identifiable voice, SEBASTIAN BACH has left a San Andreas Fault-size imprint on music, theater, film, television, and culture. Moreover, his influence only continues to magnify. He has penned and voiced some of the most iconic anthems in rock history, crafting a catalog highlighted by generational hits such as “18 and Life,” “I Remember You,” “Youth Gone Wild,” “Slave To The Grind,” “Wasted Time,” and “Monkey Business,” to name a few. He has made history as “the first heavy metal singer on Broadway” with a now legendary turn in Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical in addition to leading roles in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Jesus Christ Superstar. He has appeared in dozens of television series and films, ranging from “Trailer Park Boys” and “Robot Chicken” to “Spongebob Squarepants,” “The Masked Singer,” and “Hell’s Kitchen.” Speaking to his versatility, he’s the rare force of nature who can duet with Axl Rose and reprise a seven-season recurring role on “Gilmore Girls.”