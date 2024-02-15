AMC Unveils New Trailer For ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’

AMC Networks has debuted an all-new trailer for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which tells the epic love story of beloved Walking Dead characters Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). The next new series within The Walking Dead Universe also took over the Sphere in Las Vegas in promotion of its highly anticipated premiere on Sunday, February 25 on AMC and AMC+.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors??Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?

The series also stars Pollyanna McIntosh, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Terry O’Quinn, Matthew August Jeffers, Craig Tate and Andrew Bachelor, among others.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is executive produced by Showrunner Scott M. Gimple, Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth, Brian Bockrath and Greg Nicotero.