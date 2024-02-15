MORGAN WALLEN To Bring “This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen” To Downtown Nashville in 2024!

One of the most recognized entertainers of today and Tennessee native, Morgan Wallen, announces he will open a one-of-a-kind six-story venue, called “This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen” in 2024. It will be a bar, restaurant and live music concept in downtown Nashville’s iconic Lower Broadway district.

Wallen, who The New York Times calls “the biggest country star of the 2020s — and one of the biggest stars in pop, period,” has partnered with trusted Broadway owner and operator TC Restaurant Group to bring his vision to life and deliver an experience true to himself and unique to the market.

“I sing about finding myself in ‘this bar’ and now it’s coming to life. This venue will hold true to everything I love and is inspired by my fans and the way they have embraced me and my music,” said Wallen. “We’re designing a menu around some of my family favorites, so it brings a piece of East Tennessee to Music City. I hope This Bar is a place you’ll want to find yourself in and make memories with your friends and family and celebrate the way country music has brought us all together.”

Since launching his career, Wallen has primarily shared his music and stories with fans directly on the road at his live shows, and This Bar is an extension of the boy from East Tennessee’s life. Paying homage to growing up in Tennessee, This Bar will incorporate pivotal elements that shaped Wallen’s life, with each level showcasing photos and memorabilia from his childhood as well as some of his most notable performances to date.

This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen is designed and built from the ground up to deliver a unique experience on 4th Avenue adjacent to the historic Ryman Auditorium just off Broadway in the heart of Music City. The venue will be approximately 30,000 square feet and feature three live music stages, six bars and an open-air rooftop.

The menu will be curated by Wallen with Chef Tomasz Wosiak, Vice President of Culinary Development for TC Restaurant Group, and feature southern delectables, bar bites, Tennessee favorites and some of Mama Wallen’s own recipes.

The venue will also feature a gift shop with exclusive Morgan Wallen merchandise offerings and, yes, even an homage to his favorite Tennessee team.

“Morgan Wallen is one of the most sought after stars in the music industry, and we are thrilled that he has trusted us to deliver a concept that will bring him closer to his fans, hold fast to his roots and enshrine his name among an exclusive group of artists who can claim international stardom with a Lower Broadway destination fans all over the world seek out,” said Adam Hesler, President at TC Restaurant Group.

Stay tuned for more updates on social media @mwthisbar and @morganwallen and at www.mwthisbar.com.

About Morgan Wallen:

When 11-time 2023 Billboard Music Awards-winner and Top Male Artist Morgan Wallen released his third studio album One Thing At A Time in 2023, its instant success left The New York Times proclaiming Wallen as “one of the biggest stars in pop, period.” One Thing At A Time has remained atop the all-genre Billboard 200 chart for 18 non-consecutive weeks, tying Garth Brooks’ Ropin’ the Wind with the most weeks at No. 1 for a Country album, and was the most-streamed album of the year on Spotify. The album’s 6x-Platinum single “Last Night” reeled in over 1.5 billion streams globally, becoming the most-streamed song of any genre in the U.S. across Apple Music and Spotify, and the longest running No. 1 solo song in Hot 100 history (16 weeks total).

With 11 chart-toppers at Country radio, Wallen recently wrapped his 5 countries/3 continents 57-show One Night At A Time World Tour stadium tour. Playing to over 1 million fans in 2023, Wallen’s One Night At A Time World Tour was named Pollstar’s Country Tour of the Year, surpassing attendance records in numerous stops; including Ohio Stadium, where Wallen became the largest weekend ever for the venue, shattering records previously held by George Strait and Taylor Swift. Resuming this April in Indianapolis, Indiana, the 2024 extension of One Night At A Time takes Wallen to 29 additional stadium-plays. Wallen donates $3 from every U.S. ticket sold to his Morgan Wallen Foundation.