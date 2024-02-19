TESLA To Release Double LP ‘Real To Reel Vol I’ For Record Store Day!

The legendary and iconic rock band TESLA proudly announces the release of a limited edition, double LP, Real to Reel Vol I, that is set to hit the shelves on Record Store Day, April 20, 2024.

Originally released on June 5, 2007, Real to Reel Vol I is a cover song studio album that pays homage to classic rock tunes from the late 1960s and early 1970s. TESLA brings their unique touch to these iconic tracks, recorded using analog tape and vintage equipment, with a dedication to preserving the raw, authentic sound of the era. The album showcases the band’s exceptional talent, captured in a live in studio setting, without the use of pro tools or an automated mixing console. The record was mixed by hand, sometimes with 6 hands on the mixing console at one time. Remarkably, TESLA accomplished the recording of 25 songs in just 30 days, working tirelessly from 10 am to midnight, pausing only for dinner.

Real to Reel Vol I was the first album released under the band’s TESLA ELECTRIC COMPANY RECORDINGS. Limited to just 1500 copies, the double LP will be available in a striking clear red vinyl, adding a visually stunning element to the auditory experience.

TESLA’s Real to Reel Vol I promises to be a collector’s item, offering fans a rare opportunity to own a piece of the band’s history in a format celebrated by music enthusiasts worldwide. Make sure to mark April 20, 2024, on your calendars and head to your nearest record store to secure your copy of this iconic release.

In addition, the band is returning to House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in 2024 with their TESLA: The Las Vegas Takeover. Shows will be held on April 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13, 2024, and are scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

During this exclusive five day run of shows, TESLA will touch all sides of their unique discography including the heavier edge of electric songs like “Modern Day Cowboy”, “Hang Tough” and “Edison’s Medicine”, as well as their acoustic driven songs such as “Signs” and “Love Song” (two Top 10 Billboard charting hits). Die-hard fans from all over the world are headed to Las Vegas to witness TESLA, America’s blue collar rock band, during this special limited-time engagement. And TESLA is ready to rock and show fans an unforgettable time.

Tickets are available by visiting HouseofBlues.com/LasVegas, MandalayBay.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 702-632-7600.

TESLA’s ‘Real to Reel Vol I’ Tracklisting:

1. Space Truckin’ (Deep Purple – 1972)

2. Walk Away (The James Gang -1971)

3. Hand Me Down World (The Guess Who – 1970)

4. Bad Reputation (Thin Lizzy – 1977)

5. Thank You (Led Zeppelin – 1969)

6. I’ve Got A Feeling (The Beatles – 1970)

7. Day of the Eagle (Robin Trower – 1974)

8. Ball of Confusion (The Temptations – 1970)

9. Rock Bottom (UFO – 1974)

10. Stealin’ (Uriah Heep – 1973)

11. Bell Bottom Blues (Derek and the Dominos – 1970)

12. Honky Tonk Women (The Rolling Stones – 1969)

13. Dear Mr. Fantasy (Traffic – 1967)

Tesla also announced their highly anticipated tour dates for 2024. Titled the “Keepin’ It Real” Tour, this electrifying musical journey promises to captivate audiences with their signature sound and unparalleled stage presence. Tickets for the “Keepin’ It Real” Tour are available for purchase at https://teslatheband.com/tour/

Tesla Tour Dates 2024

Mar 1 @ Paramount Arts Center in Ashland , KY

Mar 2 @ Blue Gate PAC in Shipshewana , IN

Mar 5 @ American Music Theatre in Lancaster , PA

Mar 6 @ Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit , MI

Mar 8 @ EPIC Event Center in Green Bay, WI

Mar 9 @ Silver Creek Event Center @ Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo , MI

Mar 12 @ Ryman Auditorium in Nashville , TN

Mar 13 @ Durham Performing Arts Center in Durham , NC

Mar 16 @ MGM Northfield in Northfield, OH

Mar 23 @ Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, NV

Apr 5 @ House of Blues in Las Vegas, NV

Apr 6 @ House of Blues in Las Vegas, NV

Apr 10 @ House of Blues in Las Vegas, NV

Apr 12 @ House of Blues in Las Vegas, NV

Apr 13 @ House of Blues in Las Vegas, NV

Apr 18 @ Pima County Fair in Tucson, AZ

May 29 @ Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs, CO

May 31 @ House of Blues in Dallas , TX

Jun 4 @ ACL Live at Moody Theater in Austin , TX

Jun 5 @ Aztec Theatre in San Antonio , TX

Jun 7 @ House of Blues in Houston, TX

Jun 11 @ Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO

Jun 13 @ Peppermill Concert Hall in Wendover , NV

Jun 14 @ Peppermill Concert Hall in Wendover , NV

Jul 20 @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater in Beaver Dam , KY ROCK the DAM

Jul 25 @ Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort in Worley, ID

Jul 27 @ Canyon County Fair in Caldwell, ID

Aug 25 @ Mountain Music Festival in Gatlinburg, TN