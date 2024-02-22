JELLY ROLL Announces Dates For 2024 ‘Beautifully Broken Tour’

Multi-genre hitmaking entertainer Jelly Roll today revealed details of his Beautifully Broken Tour 2024 run. Produced by Live Nation, the arena tour marks the Nashville native’s biggest headlining tour to date and kicks off on Tuesday, August 27th at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT. The tour will make stops across major markets in the U.S. including New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New Orleans, and more before wrapping up in Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center on Sunday, October 27th. Full routing is available below. Tour openers include Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with various presales beginning on Monday, February 26. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, March 1 at 10 AM local time on jellyroll615.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Beautifully Broken Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, 2/26 at 10am local time until Thursday, 2/29 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

VIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium seats, backstage tour and group photo, VIP lounge, limited edition tour poster, merchandise & more. For additional information, visit vipnation.com.

JELLY ROLL BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN 2024 TOUR DATES:

Tue Aug 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Wed Aug 28 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center

Fri Aug 30 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

Sat Aug 31 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Sep 1 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Tue Sep 3 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Wed Sep 4 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Fri Sep 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Sat Sep 7 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Mon Sep 9 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

Wed Sep 11 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Fri Sep 13 – Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME

Sat Sep 14 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Tue Sep 17 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Thu Sep 19 – Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

Fri Sep 20 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sat Sep 21 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Sep 24 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

Thu Sep 26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Sep 27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Sep 28 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Sun Sep 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Tue Oct 1 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

Wed Oct 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Oct 5 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sun Oct 6 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Wed Oct 9 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Fri Oct 11 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Oct 12 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Tue Oct 15 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

Fri Oct 18 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sun Oct 20 – Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena

Tue Oct 22 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Wed Oct 23 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Fri Oct 25 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Sat Oct 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Oct 27 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

About Jelly Roll

Award-winning, Grammy nominated Nashville native singer/songwriter Jelly Roll (Jason DeFord) debuted Top 3 on the Billboard 200 All Genre Chart and #2 on the Top Country Album charts with his debut Country Album, Whitsitt Chapel (released June 2nd, 2023) – earning the biggest Country debut album in Billboard Consumption Chart history. Following his sweep at the 2023 CMT Music Awards where he earned 3 awards to become the most awarded artist of the night, the Billboard Country Power List Cover star and “country’s ‘most authentic’ new artist” (The New Yorker) received Billboard’s 2023 Breakthrough Award and the People’s Choice Award for Male Country Artist of the Year. Nominated for Best New Artist and Best Duo/Group Performance for “Save Me (with Lainey Wilson)” at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards, along with eight genre-spanning nominations at the 2024 iHeartRadio Radios, Jelly Roll is one of three artists alongside Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs to have scored three Country Airplay #1s in 2023 and the first to do it with his first three singles. “One of Nashville’s fastest rising stars” (The New York Times), Jelly was a 4X winner at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards and was the most nominated male at the 2023 CMA Awards, with five total nominations capturing his first CMA Award for New Artist of the Year. His #1 hit single “Save Me” — a confessional, vulnerable expression of self-doubt— set the stage for his new season of life and took him to new heights including a Platinum certification from the RIAA on the heels of his 28-week reign at No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart. “Save Me” became his third consecutive #1 single in 2023 following his multi-week #1 hits on Country and Rock radio, “Need A Favor” and “Son of A Sinner.” His current single “Halfway To Hell” is currently at Country radio now.

Not just an artist but a humanitarian, Jelly Roll continues to resonate with fans on a global scale while racking up numerous milestones – from playing his sold-out hometown show for 18,000 fans at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena to donating a recording studio at the juvenile detention center he served in as a teen, to the release of his record-breaking documentary by ABC News, “Save Me” -the most watched music documentary on the platform- to his visits with rehab centers and those incarcerated across the US. Featured by Nightline, GMA, GMA3, The New York Times, LA Times, The Tennessean, Billboard, Variety, American Songwriter, CMT and more, his self-built, unconventional industry rise and unique fan connection has garnered praise from numerous outlets, with Variety noting, “for everyone who’s facing the same struggles, Jelly Roll is their Springsteen,” and American Songwriter echoing, “with a string of accolades and an extremely dedicated following, Jelly Roll has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.”

