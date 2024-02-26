STAR TREK: DISCOVERY — Paramount+ Unveils Official Trailer For Fifth and Final Season!

Paramount+ has rolled out the official trailer for the fifth and final season of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. The hit original series will premiere on Thursday, April 4, exclusively on the service in the U.S., the UK, Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Austria. STAR TREK: DISCOVERY also will premiere on April 4 on Paramount+ in Canada. The first two episodes of the series’ 10-episode final season will be available to stream at launch with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays.

The fifth and final season will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well…dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY season five cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Season five also features recurring guest stars Elias Toufexis (L’ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Sonequa Martin-Green, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise serve as co-showrunners.

Currently, STAR TREK: DISCOVERY seasons one through four are streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the UK, Canada, Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Austria. Seasons two and three also are available on the Pluto TV “Star Trek” channel in Switzerland, Germany and Austria. STAR TREK: DISCOVERY is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

For more information about Paramount+ and STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, please visit www.paramountplus.com and follow @ParamountPlus on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, TikTok and X.