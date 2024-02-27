2024 Outlaw Music Festival-2
2024 OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss To Headline!

Willie Nelson, Mark Rothbaum, Keith Wortman, Blackbird Presents and Live Nation haveannounced the 2024 Outlaw Music Festival Tour featuring an unprecedented lineup including headliners Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and John Mellencamp with Brittney Spencer, Celisse and Southern AvenueBilly Strings will also join the tour for one special show outside Seattle, Washington at The Gorge. Please refer to the market lineups for artists performing in various cities.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m. local time via http://OutlawMusicFestival.com. VIP packages will be available, including great seats and exclusive festival merchandise. Citi is the official card of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour. Citi cardmembers can access presale tickets from Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, Feb. 29, at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

“This year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour promises to be the biggest and best yet with this lineup of legendary artists. I am thrilled to get back on the road again with my family and friends playing the music we love for the fans we love,” says Willie Nelson.

The inaugural Outlaw Music Festival made its debut in 2016 in Scranton, Pa. The sold-out show was so well received that Blackbird, Rothbaum and Nelson have developed it into one of North America’s biggest annual touring franchises. Musicians such as Chris Stapleton, Neil Young, Luke Combs, Van Morrison, ZZ Top, Eric Church, Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow, Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers and many more have been a part of the Outlaw Tour, sharing unforgettable music memories and unique vendor villages with local food, drinks and shopping in Live Nation amphitheaters across the country.

2024 Outlaw Music Festival

2024 OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR DATES & LINEUPS:

Friday, June 21, 2024
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse

Saturday, June 22, 2024
PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse

Sunday, June 23, 2024
Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, NC
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse

Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach, Virginia Beach, VA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse

Friday, June 28, 2024
Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse, NY
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse

Saturday, June 29, 2024
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse

Sunday, June 30, 2024
PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse

Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse

Saturday, July 6, 2024
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse

Sunday, July 7, 2024
Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse

Monday, July 29, 2024
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Brittney Spencer

Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Brittney Spencer

Saturday, August 3, 2024
Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Brittney Spencer

Sunday, August 4, 2024
Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Brittney Spencer

Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Boise, ID
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Brittney Spencer

Friday, August 9, 2024
ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, WA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Brittney Spencer

Saturday, August 10, 2024
Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Billy Strings
Brittney Spencer

Friday, September 6, 2024
Somerset Amphitheater, Somerset, WI
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue

Saturday, September 7, 2024
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue

Sunday, September 8, 2024
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, MO
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue

Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue

Thursday, September 12, 2024
Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue

Saturday, September 14, 2024
The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown, PA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue

Sunday, September 15, 2024
Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue

Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, NY
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue

