Paramount+ Reveals Premiere Date and Cast For Season Four of ‘THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS’

Paramount+ has announced that the fourth season of the hit reality competition series THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS will premiere exclusively on the service on Wednesday, April 10 with back-to-back episodes in the U.S. and Canada, and on April 11 in the UK, Ireland, Australia, Latin America, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Wednesdays.

On the fourth season of THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS, old-school legends, modern power players, redemption-seekers and ex-lovers reunite in Cape Town, South Africa to compete for $300,000. In this game, anyone can win, relationships matter, and only one All Star will claim the title champion.

Meet THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS season four contestants:

Ace Amerson – 5 Challenges

7 Challenges, 1 Win Tina Barta – 7 Challenges

Returning alongside THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS, a new season of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast will premiere on April 11 with episodes dropping every Thursday. Hosted by veteran competitors Aneesa Ferreira and Tori Deal, the season will feature in-depth recaps with first-hand anecdotes from the most recent episodes. Fans can follow MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast to catch up on past seasons and receive new episodes in their feeds HERE. Paramount Audio and MTV Entertainment produce the podcast in collaboration with iHeartRadio and is available across all major podcast platforms.

THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS was created for MTV Entertainment Studios by Bunim-Murray Productions. Julie Pizzi, Ryan Smith, Fred Birckhead, and Mark Long serve as executive producers, and Skye Topic, Rob Whitaker, Kristin Bihr, Micah Kehoe-Thompson, Alex Rosenbloom and Eric Spagnoletti are co-executive producers. Craig Alsop and Cami Kershek serve as supervising producers. Dan Caster and Leanne Mucci are executive producers with Jared March as supervising producer for MTV Entertainment Studios and Matthew Parillo and Angela Liao as executives in charge of production.