SLIGHTLY STOOPID and DIRTY HEADS Team Up For 2024 ‘Slightly Dirty Summer Tour’

Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads announced their 2024 Slightly Dirty Summer Tour across the U.S.. Produced by Live Nation, the 23-date run kicks off on Thursday, July 11 in Cleveland, OH at Jacobs Pavilion, with stops in Bridgeport, CT, Virginia Beach, VA, West Palm Beach, FL, San Diego, CA, and more before wrapping up on Saturday, August 25 in Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre. Special guests Common Kings will join on select dates and The Elovaters will join across all dates on the tour.

The announcement follows Slightly Stoopid’s successful ‘Summertime 2023’ tour with Sublime with Rome, which saw the two bands hit 25+ amphitheaters across the U.S. last year.

Speaking on the upcoming tour, Slightly Stoopid’s Miles Doughty says “Slightly Dirty Summer 2024 is gonna be nuts! It’s been a minute since we did a full summer tour with our brothers the Dirty Heads and we are excited to get this party started. Joining us in the madness will be our boys Common Kings and The Elovaters taking the vibes to a new level! Looking forward to playing some new songs all summer while hitting new venues and some cities we have never played!”

“So happy to be back out on the road with our boys! Every time we get together it’s nothing but good times and I expect nothing less this summer!” says Dirty Heads’ Duddy B.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Tuesday, March 5 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, March 8 at 10 AM local time at livenation.com. Additionally, there will be a very limited $20 (+ fees) Early Bird Special Offer available for all shows, while supplies last.

Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads are proud to partner with Maui Food Bank so that $1 from every ticket sold will help support Maui relief.

SLIGHTLY DIRTY SUMMER TOUR 2024 TOUR DATES:

Thu Jul 11 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion *+^

Fri Jul 12 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center *+

Sat Jul 13 — Bangor, ME — Maine Savings Amphitheater *+

Sun Jul 14 — Gilford, NH — BankNH Pavilion *+

Thu Jul 18 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *+

Fri Jul 19 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live *+

Sat Jul 20 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater +

Sun Jul 21 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

Thu Jul 25 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach *+

Fri Jul 26 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park *+

Sat Jul 27 — Wilmington, NC — Live Oak Bank Pavilion *+

Sun Jul 28 — Charleston, SC — Credit One Stadium *+

Thu Aug 01 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place *+

Fri Aug 02 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *+

Sat Aug 04 – Gautier, MS – The Sound *+^

Thu Aug 15 — West Valley City, UT — Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *+

Fri Aug 16 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *+

Sat Aug 17 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre +

Sun Aug 18 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater *+

Thu Aug 22 – Redding, CA – Redding Civic Auditorium Lawn *+^

Fri Aug 23 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre +

Sat Aug 24 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre +

Sun Aug 25 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *+

* With Common Kings

+ With The Elovaters

^ Non-Live Nation Date