PROJECT PABST Unveils Artist Lineup For 2024 Festival In Portland

Project Pabst, produced by Pabst Blue Ribbon, is excited to unveil the music lineup for its highly anticipated return, taking place at Waterfront Park in Portland, Oregon for the first time in seven years this July 27 and 28. Project Pabst is a two-day, two-stage celebration of live music, beer, and the local culture of the Pacific Northwest.

Project Pabst’s lineup was curated to showcase iconic acts alongside modern favorites and rising stars. The festival brings out punk rock pioneer Billy Idol and hip-hop trailblazer and party starter T-Pain, as well as indie and alternative stars Big Thief and Violent Femmes. Beloved Portland heroes, Gossip, make their long-awaited return, and hip-hop acts of the moment like Denzel Curry and Kenny Mason bring their electrifying stage presences.

The lineup’s curatorial depths run deeper with indie rock bands Manchester Orchestra and STRFKR, the sophisticated song writing of Soccer Mommy, garage-psych inspired Shannon & The Clams, punk rockers Jeff Rosenstock and Militarie Gun, neighboring Seattle rock band La Luz, and many many more.

Project Pabst has a legacy of bringing out incredible artists, with past performances from Tame Impala, Blondie, Nas, Iggy Pop, and more. The festival demonstrates Pabst Blue Ribbon’s continued dedication to championing music and art, and will showcase installations by visual artists, as well as unique vendors and local food options.

“Ten years ago, the team threw the first Project Pabst in Portland, and this year we have the opportunity to bring it back to the city where it all started. We set out to create a festival that PBR fans would love, and I’m really proud of how this lineup delivers.” – Rachel Keeton, PBR Brand Director

Tickets for Project Pabst will go on sale on March 8 at 10am PST at the link here. Project Pabst is a 21+ event. Pre-sale tickets start at $99, with general on sale tickets being $115.

Project Pabst 2024 Lineup

Saturday

Billy Idol

T-Pain

Violent Femmes

Gossip

STRFKR

Shannon & The Clams

DEHD

La Luz

Home Front

Alien Boy

Sunday

Big Thief

Denzel Curry

Manchester Orchestra

Jeff Rosenstock

Soccer Mommy

Militarie Gun

Kenny Mason

Miya Folick

Sweeping Promises

Glitterfox

About Pabst Blue Ribbon

Since its founding in 1844, Pabst Blue Ribbon, the original American lager beer, has been connecting with local communities across America. Pabst Blue Ribbon engages and supports individuals who are passionate about forging their own path in life, and will continue to empower new generations who believe in the future of America. Pabst Blue Ribbon is owned by Pabst Brewing Company. American-owned and operated since its founding in Milwaukee in 1844, Pabst Brewing Company is America’s largest privately held brewing company.