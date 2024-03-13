MARY JONES Continues Cannabis Product Expansion with New THC-Infused Fizzy Edibles

Jones Soda Co ., the original craft soda known for its great taste, unconventional flavors and iconic brand, today announced that its top selling cannabis brand Mary Jones is bringing their newest product, Fizzy Tabs, to California’s $2.2 billion dollar a year recreational cannabis market.

Coming in 100 milligram packs that contain 40 individual 2.5 milligram tablets, Mary Jones’ new edible is a great option for even the most casual cannabis consumer and those on-the-go. Fizzy Tabs are exactly what the name implies. Simply put these tablets on your tongue, and they will fizz just like Mary Jones sodas as they dissolve in your mouth – with the taste of some of Jones’ most iconic flavors.

Fizzy Tabs will initially launch featuring three iconic Mary Jones flavors including MF Grape, Green Apple, and Fufu Berry. The tabs will come in a discreet tin that features a child resistant lid, fortunes under the cap, and user submitted photos. The packaging also includes a small easter egg for consumers to discover when they have the product in hand.

Powered by Jones Soda’s reputation for flavor innovation and iconic brand persona, Mary Jones was the first non-alcoholic CPG brand to crossover into cannabis with its 2022 debut in California. It is the #1 ranked seller in the cannabis-infused carbonated beverage category in its formats, where it is carried in more than 350 dispensaries with more to come. The brand was also named Best Cannabis Soda and twice Gold Medal winner of the 2023 High Spirits Awards. Recent U.S. expansions have included Washington, and Michigan with other U.S. markets to follow.

In California, Mary Jones is distributed by Sulo Distribution.

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda brand, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones’ mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com , www.myjones.com , or https://gomaryjones.com