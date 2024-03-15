EXXXOTICA Set To Blast Off Again In Chicago This April — Guest Lineup Unveiled!

In a little less than one month from now, and for the 14th year, EXXXOTICA, the nation’s largest adult event, once again will shoot for the stars with over 200 stars in the adult entertainment industry, including a rare adult event appearance by arguably the biggest adult star of all time, Jenna Jameson.

EXXXOTICA (https://exxxoticaexpo.com), presented by MyFreeCams (https://myfreecams.com), lands in the Chicago area, April 12-14, 2024, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL, and the Windy City is in store for a treat of epic proportions for men, women and couples.

After a record-setting 2023 event, and with Jenna and such other stars as Stormy Daniels, Lisa Ann, and Violet Myers leading the way, that’s only the start of what makes EXXXOTICA “the greatest show in the universe.” Add in over 150 exhibitors and sponsors, the Chaturbate (https://chaturbate.com) Entertainment Stage packed with sexy shows, the EXXXOTICA Seminar Series ready to educate and engage, the Interactive Dungeon Experience, CouplesX, SW!TCH, wild after parties and much, much more.

“Considering last year was a record year for us in Chicago, we’re not surprised that this year is trending up even more from that number,” said J. Handy, Director of 3XEvents, producers of EXXXOTICA. “We have more exhibitors, more stars and are expecting larger crowds than ever before, so we’ll be ready for it.”

The expo’s official website is constantly being updated with guest appearances, stage and seminar schedules, featured exhibitors and a plethora of information to get you ready to blast off on this adventure.

EXXXOTICA Chicago include some of the biggest names, and rising stars from all corners of the adult universe, including: Jenna Jameson, Stormy Daniels, Lisa Ann, Violet Myers, Tera Patrick, Alexis Texas, Reya Sunshine, Jenna Haze, Vicki Chase, Katie Morgan, Joanna Angel, Small Hands, Ember Snow, Alex Coal, Evan Stone, Kenzie Taylor, Lexi Luna, Lilly Bell, AJ Applegate, Kiki Klout, Barrett Blade, Lauren Phillips, Christiana Cinn, Nicolette Shea, Misty Stone, Katie Kush, Micky Lynn, Jordan Blu, Rubberdoll, Kelsi Monroe, Tyler Faith, Alex Kay, Gabbie Carter, Rocky Emerson, April O’Neil, Lauren Lotus, Spencer Bradley, Nyssa Nevers, Anastasia Pierce, Richelle Ryan, Taylor Gunner, Mz, Dani, Rubberdoll, Jenna Foxx, Keisha Grey, Mone Divine, Krystal Davis, Micky Lynn, Tyler Faith, many more names to come over the next weeks/months.

A lot of these stars will be appearing at Spotlight, sponsored by LoyalFans (https://loyalfans.com). Also, advance tickets from Glamour Under the Stars for photo ops with Jenna Jameson are also on sale now at https://guts2.ticketleap.com/jenna-jameson-at-exxxotica-chicago.

Chaturbate (https://chaturbate.com) returns as sponsors of EXXXOTICA’s Entertainment stage, featuring a never-ending schedule of live performances and sexy shows, including the debut of Stars of the Stage, as well as such fan faves as the Ms. EXXXOTICA competition (sponsored by LoyalFans), and Alexis Texas’ Twerk contest. Let’s not forget the EXXXOTICA Seminar Series, hosted by renowned sexpert, Tyomi Morgan, featuring a carefully curated schedule of educational tips and tricks with some of the top names in their fields.

The enhanced Dungeon Experience, sponsored by Bad Dragon (https://bad-dragon.com ), with feature top educators and interactive demonstrations from the kink world, and those with the Dungeon All-Access upgrade can get into an exclusive area reserved for these ticket holders which is located adjacent to the Dungeon exhibit and features meet-ups, exclusive demos, live performances and workshops not available anywhere else at EXXXOTICA. All-Access ticket upgrades are available upon checkout when purchasing tickets online. For all information, visit: https://www.exxxoticaexpo.com/the-dungeon-experience

Those interested in expanding their romantic circles are invited to explore the show’s CouplesX Lifestyle Experience sponsored by Kasidie (https://kasidie.com). So, if you were ever thinking of swinging, this is the best place to start finding out the how-to.

On the 100,000 square foot plus floor which has been referred to as, “the world’s largest adult store,” feel free to shop over 150 exhibitors with products sure to help spice up your life or even just grab something cool for the home.

Beat the lines and get your tickets now. Get VIP tickets while they last, which include a custom VIP T-shirt and show bag, commemorative poster and pin, and lots of freebies and discounts from exhibitors and sponsors. It also includes access to the VIP viewing area featuring a cash bar — the only place to consume alcoholic beverages at the show. And, of course, as always there are nightly after parties where VIPs get preferred access.

To purchase tickets in advance, visit: https://exxxoticaexpo.com/tickets. Tickets are also on sale for shows in Miami (June 28-30), New Jersey (October 25-27), and Washington DC (December 6-8).

Friday is Ladies Free Friday at EXXXOTICA, where all women get complimentary general admission. Women are urged to register in advance to beat the lines at https://LadiesFreeFriday.com for free general admission tickets, for the ultimate girl’s night out or a date night to remember.

To get the latest on EXXXOTICA, go to the official website, https://exxxoticaexpo.com, for schedules, stars appearing, updates, host hotel information, and much more.

Exhibit and Sponsorship sales are now open for all 2024 EXXXOTICA events and premium booth locations are going fast. Businesses wishing to participate in EXXXOTICA 2024, may request a sales kit: https://exxxoticaexpo.com/exhibit