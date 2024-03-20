ABDUCTED BY THE ’80s: Wang Chung, Men Without Hats, The Motels, and Naked Eyes Join Forces For Epic Tour!

The 1980s were a unique, fun-filled era of music shaped in no small part by the emergence of MTV and the genre of New Wave. Fans will soon have a chance to step back in time to the electrifying era of the ’80s with a music tour that promises a nostalgic journey of iconic sounds and unforgettable melodies.

Wang Chung, Men Without Hats, The Motels, and Naked Eyes have joined forces to create a musical extravaganza that transports audiences to the heart of the neon-soaked, synth-driven decade with the impending launch of the Abducted by the ’80s Tour.

Get ready to dance, sing along, and relive the magic of the 80s with this unforgettable music tour, including mega-hits such as “Everybody Have Fun Tonight,” “Dance Hall Days,” “Let’s Go,” “To Live and Die in L.A.,” “Safety Dance,” “Pop Goes The World,” “Only The Lonely,” “Suddenly Last Summer,” “Take The L,” “Always Something There To Remind Me,” and “Promises, Promises.”

“I’m so excited to be reunited with Wang Chung and Naked Eyes for the Abducted by the Eighties tour this year,” says the Motels’ Martha Davis. “Nick, Jack, and Pete are some of my favorite people, not to mention amazing musicians! Hope to see you all there for some great nights and wonderful music.”

“For our brand new tour this Spring, we have put together a group of acts that fit together musically, thematically, and harmoniously,” adds Wang Chung’s Nick Feldman and Jack Hues. “We wanted to create a night of big hits, big songs from your favorite movies and numerous TV shows, plus a few deeper cuts too. So come along and see us, get Abducted by the 80s, and have some FUN TONIGHT as you relive that magical decade!”

Combined, Wang Chung, Men Without Hats, The Motels, and Naked Eyes have recorded 28 Billboard Top 100 hits including eight top 10 hits.

“It’s been an honor to work with these legendary artists on this tour. With so many iconic 80s hits featured in the show, I know audiences will be in for a great night!” – Matt Rafal from Universal Attractions Agency

Come dance to the hits and get Abducted By the 80s!

TOUR DATES BELOW (CHECK DATES TO SEE WHICH BANDS ARE PLAYING EACH NIGHT):

For Tickets Go AbductedBythe80s.com – Tickets are not on sale for all shows yet!

VIP Meet and Greets available for most shows.

Check Abductedbythe80s.com for updates and VIP info.

More dates will be announced soon!

Friday 5/17/2024 – Kyle, TX The Railhouse

WC, Motels, NE

Saturday 5/18/2024 – Katy, TX Wildcatter Saloon

WC, Motels, NE

Sunday 5/19/2024 – Dallas, TX House of Blues

WC, Motels, NE

Thursday 5/23/2024 – St Louis, MO City Winery

WC

Friday 5/24/2024 – Oak Grove, KY Oak Grove

WC, MWH, NE, Animotion

Saturday 5/25/2024 – Louisville KY Mercury Ballroom

WC, NE

Thursday 6/6/2024 – Marion, IL Marion CCC

WC, MWH, Motels, NE

Friday 6/7/2024 – Des Plaines, IL Des Plaines Theatre

WC, MWH, Motels, NE

Saturday 6/8/2024 – Decatur, IL Devon Lakeshore Amp

WC, MWH, Motels, NE

Sunday 6/9/2024 – Fort Wayne, IN The Clyde Theater

WC, MWH, NE

Thursday 6/13/2024 – Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center

WC, Motels, NE

Friday 6/14/2024 – Syracuse, NY Sharkey’s

WC, Motels, NE

Saturday 6/15/2024 – Elmira, NY First Arena

WC, Motels, NE

Saturday 6/16/2024 – Hampton, NH Bennie’s

WC, Motels, NE

Friday 6/21/2024 – Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

WC, MWH, Motels, NE

Saturday 6/22/2024 – Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

WC, MWH, Motels, NE

Sunday 6/23/2024 – Ft Lauderdale, FL Broward Center

WC, MWH, Motels, NE