Megan Thee Stallion Announces Long-Awaited “Hot Girl Summer” Global Tour With GloRilla

It’s going to be a “Hot Girl Summer!” Three-time, Grammy award-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion formally announced the “Hot Girl Summer Tour,” a 31-city worldwide trek produced by Live Nation that will feature a special Chicas Divertidas VIP section and include domestic stops in the U.S. and international performances across Europe.

Grammy-nominated artist GloRilla will serve as a special guest on the “Hot Girl Summer Tour,”which will mark Megan’s first-ever, headlining tour in arenas across the globe. The Memphis-born hitmaker, who has delivered award-winning hits such as “Tomorrow 2 (feat Cardi B),” “FNF” and “Yeah Glo!,” will join Megan on the domestic leg of the tour.

The tour will kick off on May 14 in Minneapolis and make stops at several major cities across the United States – including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, a hometown performance in Houston and many more – before wrapping up in Las Vegas on June 22. The international leg of Megan’s tour will begin in Glasgow, Scotland on July 4 with additional shows in England, France, Germany and Ireland.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning on Wednesday, March 20. Additional presales including an artist Hotties presale will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, March 22 at 10am local time on store.megantheestallion.com.

Citi is the official card of the Hot Girl Summer Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for U.S. dates beginning Wednesday, March 20 at 1pm local time until Thursday, March 21 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to a VIP bar and cocktail service throughout the night, pre-show VIP Lounge, exclusive VIP merch item, early entry & more. VIP package contents vary based on offer selected. For more information, clickHERE.

The tour comes after her latest song “HISS” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February. “HISS” also became the first-ever, solo female rap song to debut No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and, as a result, Megan now owns the record for the biggest first week for a solo female rap song in history.

The achievement signified Megan’s third No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, following her other chart-topping hits such as “Savage (Remix)” with Beyoncé and “WAP” with Cardi B. The song was Megan’s second solo release via Hot Girl Productions – her independent music and entertainment entity.

Earlier this year, Megan and Warner Music Group announced an innovative agreement that enabled the Houston native to maintain her independence as a musician while also having access to the music company’s robust global services, ranging from radio promotion to marketing worldwide. Through the unique structure of the agreement, Megan could release her music independently and still have distribution and resources with Warner Music, while having full ownership of her masters and publishing.

It’s the latest in a series of trailblazing milestones for Megan in 2024. Most recently, Planned Parenthood announced plans to honor Megan with the organization’s Catalyst for Change Award at its annual gala in New York City on April 16.

2024 HOT GIRL SUMMER WORLD TOUR DATES

May 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center^

May 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center^

May 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena^

May 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^

May 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^

May 24 – Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley Festival*

May 26 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival*

May 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena^

May 30 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum^

Jun 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena^

Jun 4 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena^

June 6 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

Jun 8 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena^

Jun 10 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center^

Jun 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center^

Jun 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center^

Jun 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center^

Jun 16 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival*

Jun 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena^

Jun 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center^

Jun 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena^

Jun 22 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena^

Jul 4 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Jul 5 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Jul 7 – Paris, FR – Zenith

Jul 10 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Jul 11 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Jul 14 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Jul 16 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Jul 17 – London, UK – The O2

Jul 27 – Washington DC – Broccoli City Festival*

^With Support From GloRilla

About Megan Thee Stallion

Hailing from Houston, Megan Thee Stallion is a three-time GRAMMY-winning recording artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur. She recently earned her third, Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 in Feb. 2024 with the release of her dynamic song “HISS,” which follows her other chart-topping hits such as “Savage (Remix)” with Beyoncé and “WAP” with Cardi B.

Megan has been recognized for her musical achievements, including three GRAMMY wins, nine BET Awards and multiple Billboard Music Awards for “Top Rap Female Artist.” Additionally, she has been honored for her advocacy efforts, having received the 2022 Special Achievement Award at The Webby Awards and the Trailblazer Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Megan made history in Nov. 2022, becoming the first Black woman to appear on the cover of Forbes’ prestigious Under 30 issue. She was previously recognized as one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020 after publishing her monumental “Why I Speak Up For Black Women” op-ed for The New York Times.