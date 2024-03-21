P.O.D. Release Video For “LIES WE TELL OURSELVES” From Upcoming ‘Veritas’ Album

Platinum-selling rock juggernaut P.O.D. — Sonny Sandoval [vocals], Marcos Curiel [guitar], and Traa Daniels [bass] — have unveiled the official music video for “LIES WE TELL OURSELVES.” The new single comes from their 11th album VERITAS, which was deemed one of the most anticipated albums of the year by Revolver, on May 3 via Mascot Records. Pre-order it here.

Sandoval states, “Everybody lies to themselves! Just don’t believe it.”

“As hate is to love, death is to life, lies is to VERITAS (truth). This song resonates the struggle and hope which keeps us from truly believing that the ‘lies within ourselves’ become a reality. Our struggle. Our truth,” says Curiel.

Next month, the band will embark on a North American tour. Bad Wolves, Norma Jean, and Blind Channel will serve as support. The “I Got That Tour” itinerary includes several festival stops along the way. All dates are below. Get tickets here.

P.O.D. ON TOUR:

WITH BAD WOLVES, NORMA JEAN, + BLIND CHANNEL:

4/26 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

4/28 — San Diego, CA — House of Blues

4/29 — Santa Ana, CA — Observatory

5/1 — Los Angeles, CA — The Belasco

5/2 — Las Vegas, NV — House of Blues

5/4 — Colorado Springs, CO — Sunshine Studio

5/5 — Wichita, KS — TempleLive

5/9 — Charlotte, NC — Neighborhood Theatre

5/10 — Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theatre

5/11 — Jacksonville, NC — Hooligans

5/12 — Daytona Beach, FL — Welcome to Rockville*

5/16 — Columbus, OH — Sonic Temple*

5/17 — Reading, PA — Reverb

5/19 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom**

5/21 — Pittsburgh, PA — Preserving Underground

5/23 — Joliet, IL — The Forge

5/24 — Turtle Lake, WI — St. Croix Casino

5/25 — Minneapolis, MN — Uptown Theater

5/26 — Sioux City, IA — Hard Rock Sioux City

5/28 — Lubbock, TX — The Garden

5/29 — Austin, TX — Come & Take It Live

5/30 — Houston, TX — House of Blues

5/31 — San Antonio, TX — Vibes Event Center

6/2 — Dallas, TX — So What! Fest*

7/20 — Grand Rapids, MI — Upheaval Festival After Show*

9/21 — Camden, NJ — MMR*B*Q 2024*

9/28 — Louisville, KY — Louder Than Life*

10/12 — Sacramento, CA — Aftershock*

*Festival Date

**No Blind Channel

VERITAS TRACK LISTING:

“DROP” (Feat. Randy Blythe)

“I GOT THAT”

“AFRAID TO DIE” (Feat. Tatiana Shmayluk)

“DEAD RIGHT”

“BREAKING”

“LAY ME DOWN” (Roo’s Song)

“I WON’T BOW DOWN”

“THIS IS MY LIFE” (Feat. Cove Reber)

“LIES WE TELL OURSELVES”

“WE ARE ONE (OUR STRUGGLE)”

“FEELING STRANGE”