National Bohemian Beer Announces Its Return to Oriole Park at Camden Yards For Opening Day!

This spring, just in time for the historic baseball tradition of Opening Day, National Bohemian Beer has proudly announced the return of its quintessential American Lager, colloquially known as Natty Boh, back to Oriole Park at Camden Yards, the home of Baltimore’s beloved Orioles, and the baseball stands where it rightfully belongs.

After almost ten years, Natty Boh will celebrate its return and passion for the Orioles, by serving a special baseball-themed orange can at the stadium, giving fans the chance to show their colors off while enjoying a hometown brew.

Established in 1885 in the heart of Baltimore, Maryland, Natty Boh has been deeply intertwined with the DNA of Maryland ever since. The reintroduction of Natty Boh to Camden Yards restores a time honored Baltimore tradition of enjoying a local beer while cheering on your local team. Countless Baltimoreans share special memories, traced back through generations, of watching their hometown heroes the Orioles, while enjoying a crisp National Bohemian in the bleachers. Natty Boh’s return will be the first time the city’s flagship lager has been served at Oriole Park since 2015.

“It’s always exciting to partner with beloved Baltimore brands, and this partnership with Natty Boh exemplifies that. We look forward to offering fans the iconic taste of Charm City to sip on while cheering on the O’s,” said T.J. Brightman, Orioles Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer.

“Boh is back in the yard! Drinking a Natty Boh while watching the Orioles play has been a time honored tradition, passed down through generations of fans,” says Nitasha Chopra – Brand Manager, National Bohemian. “We’re excited to put Natty Boh cans back in the hands of Orioles’ fans. It doesn’t get more Baltimore than that.”

Natty Boh is a patiently aged, medium bodied lager with a smooth color and distinct hoppy aroma with 4.6% alcohol by volume. For a diehard Baltimore resident, it is the perfect refreshing accompaniment to ballpark hot dogs, jump pretzels or a bucket of popcorn.

National Bohemian is committed to fostering a sense of community and inclusivity, reflecting the brand’s dedication to championing the vibrant culture of Baltimore.