Rockabilly Legends STRAY CATS Announce Dates For ‘2024 Summer Tour’

It’s the Summer of Rockabilly! STRAY CATS—original members Brian Setzer (guitar, vocals), Lee Rocker (upright bass, vocals) and Slim Jim Phantom (drums, vocals)—will rock their way across America this summer when they return to the road for a three-week tour on July 27. The multi-million selling band’s trek will include stops in Bend, Los Angeles (two shows in Costa Mesa), San Diego, Denver, New York City and more before wrapping up August 17 in Bridgeport, CT. They’ll be joined for these dates by The Midnight Cowgirls as the support act. The tour dates are below, with more to be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 29 at 10:00 AM (local time). An artist fan club presale kicks off Wednesday, March 27 10:00 AM (local time); sign up for the band newsletter at Straycats.com to get access.

These shows will mark the STRAY CATS’ first performances since the release of their critically acclaimed 2019 album 40 and subsequent reunion tour, which they followed with a live album ROCKED THIS TOWN: FROM LA TO LONDON in 2020. Concertgoers can expect to hear the band’s signature unparalleled virtuosity and red-hot rock & roll spirit via their classic tunes alongside their most recent material. Their setlists will include massive hits such as “Stray Cat Strut,” “Rock This Town,” “Runaway Boys,” “(She’s) Sexy + 17,” “I Won’t Stand in Your Way” and more.

BRIAN SETZER: “I’ve always said that we all grew up in the same neighborhood, so there’s an instant feeling between us when we play. It allows us to be confident and spontaneous. Man, that’s priceless.”

LEE ROCKER: “With just a string bass, a guitar and a drum, we have always had less instruments and gear, but more rumble, more twang, more shake, and more bang than anyone else. Now’s the right time to bring it back!”

SLIM JIM PHANTOM: “I’m thrilled to be doing shows in 2024 with Stray Cats in the U.S.A.! Playing drums with Brian and Lee in our rockabilly band is the best possible way to spend a summer!”

THE STRAY CATS 2024 TOUR DATES:

Saturday 7/27 Woodinville, WA Chateau Ste. Michele Winery^ Sunday 7/28 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater Tuesday 7/30 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery* Thursday 8/1 Costa Mesa, CA The Pacific Amphitheatre Friday 8/2 Costa Mesa, CA The Pacific Amphitheatre Saturday 8/3 San Diego, CA The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park Monday 8/5 TBA TBA Tuesday 8/6 Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom Thursday 8/8 Moorhead, MN Bluestem Center for the Arts Friday 8/9 Waite Park, MN The Ledge Amphitheater Saturday 8/10 Gary, IN Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Monday 8/12 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center at The Heights Tuesday 8/13 Lewiston, NY Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater Thursday 8/15 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17 Friday 8/16 Atlantic City, NJ Ocean Casino Resort – Ovation Hall Saturday 8/17 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

^On sale now

*Will go on sale at a later date

About the STRAY CATS:

The STRAY CATS, the band that put Rockabilly music back on the record charts in the early ’80s, scored several big hits on both sides of the Atlantic thanks to a striking visual 1950’s style brought “up to date” with exaggerated pompadours and colorful tattoos and as well as genuine musical chops that evoked the best players of rockabilly’s original heyday. Formed by guitarist/vocalist Brian Setzer, upright bass player Lee Rocker and drummer Slim Jim Phantom in the Long Island town of Massapequa, NY, in 1979, the trio shared a love for Rockabilly music. After banging around New York for a few months, in the summer of 1980, and seeing a pompadoured kid on the cover of UK magazine NME, they hopped a plane to London where a rockabilly revival movement was just beginning to emerge. Their massive hits and videos include “Runaway Boys,” “Rock This Town,” “Stray Cat Strut” “(She’s) Sexy + 17,” and “I Won’t Stand in Your Way.”