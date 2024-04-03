ORPHAN Collector’s Edition Blu-Ray Set For May 14th Release — Special Features Revealed!

Something new to bring home arrives with Orphan [Collector’s Edition] as the twisty horror gets a Blu-Ray™ release from Scream Factory on May 14, 2024. This Collector’s Edition will treat fans to a bundle of new bonus features, including a new 2K scan of the interpositive, audio commentaries by film critics and an interview with composer John Ottman.

Customers can now pre-order Orphan Collector’s Edition on ShoutFactory.com. Fans of the suspenseful thriller will receive an exclusive 18” x 24” rolled poster featuring brand new artwork when they order directly from the Shout! store.

From Dark Castle Productions comes the tale of the angelic Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman, The Hunger Games), a sweet, precocious child who is taken in by the loving Kate (Vera Farmiga, The Departed) and John (Peter Sarsgaard, The Batman). We would describe more, but this shocking, moody masterpiece is a dish best watched cold. When its final twist is played, you’ll want to watch it again … with family.

Orphan (Collector’s Edition) Special Features:

NEW 2024 2K Scan Of The Interpositive

NEW Audio Commentary With Film Critics Emily Higgins And Billy Dunham

NEW Audio Commentary With Film Critics Mike Saunders, Jason Bolinger, Tadd Good & Bryan Clark

NEW Audio Commentary With Film Critics Chris Alexander and Ali Chappel

NEW Audio Commentary With Film Critic Heather Wixson

NEW “Silent Story” – Interview With Composer John Ottman

“Mama’s Little Devils: Bad Seeds And Evil Kids” – Featurette

Deleted Scenes/Alternate Ending

Still Gallery

Theatrical Trailer