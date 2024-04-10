AEROSMITH Announces New Dates For PEACE OUT Farewell Tour!

Four-time GRAMMY® award-winning and diamond-certified rock legends Aerosmith have officially announced their return to the road with PEACE OUT™ featuring special guests The Black Crowes, who are fresh off their first release in nearly 15 years, HAPPINESS BASTARDS. Additionally, a very special one-night-only performance from Teddy Swims is set at the tour kickoff in Pittsburgh, PA. Fans first heard that one of the most significant American rock bands in history were embarking on their final tour with a special announcement video celebrating this not-to-be-missed final tour.

Every night will pay homage to the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits as they celebrate over 50 years as America’s greatest rock band. In addition, THX will bring their THX Certified Live! high-fidelity experience on the road, calibrating each arena with leading-edge technology so fans don’t miss a beat of Aerosmith’s classic rock tunes in quality audio.

TICKETS: All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled shows. Ticketholders will receive more information via email today.

Tickets for the rescheduled dates and newly added shows are on sale Friday, April 12th at 10AM local time on ticketmaster.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include a premium reserved ticket, limited edition merchandise and more. For more information, visit aerosmith.com/vip.

Produced by Live Nation, the monumental 40-date North American tour will include 3 news shows in addition to the rescheduled dates. PEACE OUT™ is set to kick off in Pittsburgh, PA and include stops in iconic arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, New York’s Madison Square Garden, Austin’s Moody Center, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, Chicago’s United Center, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, and more before wrapping in Montreal, QC at Bell Centre on January 26, 2025. A highlight of the tour will be a stop in Boston for a special hometown show on New Year’s Eve 2024.

When the tour originally kicked off in September 2023, the Associated Press lauded it as “positively brilliant,” while USA Today noted that “the band was in peak form for this victory lap.” Echoing this sentiment, the Philadelphia Inquirer praised Aerosmith’s “ability to make such a grand-scale performance feel like a raw and raucous club date,” while PEOPLE described the show as “epic,” declaring that “Aerosmith is peacing out with a bang.” The 2024 run promises fans an electrifying show of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits performed in an immersive 360° production as they celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band.

AEROSMITH PEACE OUT™ 2024 TOUR DATES:

Fri Sep 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena (NEW SHOW)*

Mon Sep 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center (NEW SHOW)

Thu Sep 26 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Sun Sep 29 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Wed Oct 02 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sat Oct 05 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

Tue Oct 08 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Fri Oct 11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Mon Oct 14 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Thu Oct 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena

Sun Oct 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thu Oct 31 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Sun Nov 03 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Wed Nov 06 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Nov 09 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Tue Nov 12 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Fri Nov 15 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Mon Nov 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Nov 21 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sun Nov 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Nov 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Sat Nov 30 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Wed Dec 04 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Sat Dec 07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Sat Dec 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Tue Dec 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Jan 04 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jan 07 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Jan 10 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Mon Jan 13 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Thu Jan 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sun Jan 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Jan 22 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sat Jan 25 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Tues Feb 11 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center (NEW SHOW)

Fri Feb 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Mon Feb 17 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Thu Feb 20 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sun Feb 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Feb 26 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

* Teddy Swims Joining as Special Guest, The Black Crowes not appearing

About Aerosmith

Celebrating their 50th anniversary, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members Aerosmith have sold more than 150 million albums around the world, produced genre-defining music videos such as “Amazing,” “Crazy,” “Janie’s Got A Gun,” “Livin’ On The Edge,” and “Love In An Elevator,” and launched extravagant record-shattering global tours, most recently with their smash hit Las Vegas residency. The band has broken numerous boundaries, including becoming the first rock band with a massive commercially successful hip-hop collaboration with Run DMC on “Walk This Way” and the first hard rock band to appear during a Super Bowl Halftime Show with their 2001 performance, and in 1999, Aerosmith became the first band to have their own themed attraction at Disney World in Florida and later Paris with the launch of the Rock ‘N’ Roller coaster starring Aerosmith. For more information, visit Aerosmith.com.