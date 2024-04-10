THE REVOLUTION Announce Two Special Shows Celebrating The 40th Anniversary of ‘Purple Rain’

Paisley Park and First Avenue have revealed that The Revolution – Wendy, Lisa, Bobby Z, Brownmark, and Dr. Fink – will be performing two special shows in celebration of the historic 40th anniversary of Purple Rain. The concerts will take place at the legendary First Avenue in Minneapolis on Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22 during Celebration 2024. Ticket information can be found here.

Tickets for the Friday, June 21 performance are included in VIP and General Admission Celebration 2024 tickets and can be purchased exclusively through Paisley Park. Early Bird tickets for Celebration 2024 are on sale now, with prices increasing on April 18, coinciding with panel and performer announcements.

Tickets for the Saturday, June 22 concert are on sale Friday, April 12 at 11:00 a.m. CST. Both VIP and GA tickets will be available. VIP tickets are $199.00 and include early entry, a general admission ticket, a limited edition signed poster, and an exclusive commemorative merch item. General admission tickets begin at $99.00.

Both performances feature The Revolution – Wendy Melvoin, Lisa Coleman, Bobby Z, BrownMark, and Dr. Fink – belovedly known as the versatile band behind the music icon, Prince. Merging funk, rock n’ roll, rhythm and blues, pop and psychedelia genres, the band is considered to be one of the most successful music acts of all time.

“We’re excited for fans to join us for Prince Celebration 2024 and are thrilled to be working with The Revolution and First Avenue in celebrating Prince and the 40th Anniversary of Purple Rain,” said Prince’s former manager and lawyer, L. Londell McMillan. “It is an exciting moment, as it was always a top priority to have the team united and aligned together to properly present their legacy with Prince.”

“We are honored to celebrate Purple Rains’s 40th anniversary and keep the music, legacy and spirit of Prince alive.” – The Revolution

The Revolution formed in 1979 when Prince brought in drummer Bobby Z and keyboardist Matt Fink. Over the next four years, several formations emerged until finally Prince found the band he felt could master the challenging musicality of his vision. The legendary final line-up included Lisa Coleman on keyboards/piano, Wendy Melvoin on guitar, and BrownMark on bass. The Revolution was credited on three Prince studio-albums, Purple Rain, Around the World In a Day and Parade; while some members also played on 1999, Controversy, Dirty Mind, and Sign O The Times. Together, they earned multiple #1 hits, as well as two GRAMMY® Awards, with the song “Purple Rain,” winning an Oscar for Best Original Song Score in 1985. The film was a box office smash hit, while the soundtrack is regarded by many as one of the greatest albums of all time.

The record, Purple Rain, was recently inducted into the Library of Congress to be preserved for generations to come. After the summer of 1985, The Revolution soon found themselves to be a global phenomenon, following the release of the film and touring throughout the United States, Europe and Japan. The band last performed at First Avenue in 2017. At the time their performance was hailed by Variety, “The band was razor sharp, inspired, and knew exactly what the audience wanted: a concert that was a celebration, a reunion, a public mourning — and perhaps most of all, a release.”

