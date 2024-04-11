PLUSH Unveil New Video “Find The Beautiful” and Announce Dates For Headlining Tour

Rock band PLUSH recently released a new video for their song “Find The Beautiful.” It was filmed and directed by Matthew Breiter while on tour with Disturbed and Falling In Reverse.

Vocalist and guitarist Moriah Formica says, “In this video, we really wanted to incorporate some footage and imagery of how we each find the beautiful in our own lives.” The video depicts how the members of Plush get through difficult times by seeking out what helps them most, from fishing to performing together as a band on stage. “Find The Beautiful” presents a message of hope with its moving lyrics and dynamic sound.

“Find The Beautiful” comes from the EP Plush released back in January, also titled Find The Beautiful. Listen to the EP here: https://orcd.co/findthebeautiful

Plush will soon embark on the Find The Beautiful Tour later this month. The tour kicks off in Newark, New Jersey, with a special acoustic performance on April 25, 2024, at WDHA’s Rock the Fest at the Prudential Center. Dates will continue through August, and more dates are possibly being added for September. For ticket information and a complete list of dates, visit www.plushrocks.net. Plush is also offering limited VIP Meet & Greet packages. The experience includes an exclusive VIP laminate, a photo with the band, and more. For more details, visit: https://www.pavementmusic.com/product/plush-vip-meet-and-greet/ Plush is fronted by singer, songwriter and guitarist Moriah Formica , lead guitarist Bella Perron, bassist Ashley Suppa and drummer Faith Powell.