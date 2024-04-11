PLUSH Unveil New Video “Find The Beautiful” and Announce Dates For Headlining Tour

Rock band PLUSH recently released a new video for their song “Find The Beautiful.” It was filmed and directed by Matthew Breiter while on tour with Disturbed and Falling In Reverse.
Vocalist and guitarist Moriah Formica says, “In this video, we really wanted to incorporate some footage and imagery of how we each find the beautiful in our own lives.” The video depicts how the members of Plush get through difficult times by seeking out what helps them most, from fishing to performing together as a band on stage. “Find The Beautiful” presents a message of hope with its moving lyrics and dynamic sound.
