‘VELMA’ Season Two Set To Debut April 25th On Max!

The ten-episode second season of the Max Original adult animated series VELMA from Warner Bros. Animation is set to debut on THURSDAY, APRIL 25.

Synopsis: When an even spookier mystery grips Crystal Cove, Velma (Mindy Kaling) must find a way to balance her detective work with the demands of her newfound popularity before it’s too late. Meanwhile, her faithful friends Daphne (Constance Wu), Norville (Sam Richardson), and Fred (Glenn Howerton) are powerless to help thanks to their own personal battles and worse… Detention.

The Season 2 cast features Mindy Kaling, Glenn Howerton, Sam Richardson, and Constance Wu. Additional cast includes Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Sarayu Blue, Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, Nicole Byer, Gary Cole, Andia Winslow, and Sara Ramirez.

Developed by Charlie Grandy; executive produced by Charlie Grandy, Mindy Kaling, Howard Klein, and Elijah Aron; co-executive produced by Jessica Kumai Scott; supervising producer, Amy Winfrey; producers, Kandace Reuter and Rick Williams; co-producers, Moss Perricone and Greg Gallant.